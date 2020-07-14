GBP/JPY keeps the red below mid-134.00s, 1-week lows

- GBP/JPY witnessed some follow-through selling for the fourth straight session on Tuesday.
- The British pound was weighed down by weaker-than-expected monthly UK GDP report.
- Worsening US-China relations benefitted the safe-haven JPY and added to the selling bias.
The GBP/JPY cross continued losing ground through the early European session and dropped to one-week lows, around the 134.20-15 region in the last hour.
The cross prolonged its recent corrective slide from the vicinity of the 136.00 mark, or near four-week tops and remained under some selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Tuesday. The offered tone surrounding the British pound was seen as one of the key factors exerting pressure on the GBP/JPY cross amid the prevalent cautious mood.
The British pound witnessed some fresh selling following the release of weaker-than-expected UK monthly GDP report, which showed that the British economy recorded a modest growth of 1.8% in May as compared to consensus estimates pointing to a reading of +5%. The softer reading negated upbeat manufacturing production and mostly inline industrial producing figures.
This comes amid renewed concerns about deteriorating diplomatic relations between the world's two largest economies. This, in turn, further benefitted the Japanese yen's safe-haven status against its British counterpart and contributed to the GBP/JPY pair's weaker tone. However, a modest bounce in the US equity futures helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the 134.00 mark before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.37
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|134.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.83
|Daily SMA50
|133.58
|Daily SMA100
|133.82
|Daily SMA200
|137.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.49
|Previous Daily Low
|134.59
|Previous Weekly High
|135.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.03
|Previous Monthly High
|139.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
