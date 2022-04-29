- A combination of supporting factors assisted GBP/JPY to gain traction for the third straight day.
- A sharp USD corrective pullback from the multi-year peak extended support to the British pound.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the JPY’s relative safe-haven status and remained supportive.
The GBP/JPY cross maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen trading near the daily high, around the 163.70-163.85 region.
Following the overnight sharp pullback of nearly 150 pips from the three-day high, the GBP/JPY cross regained positive traction for the third successive day on Friday, though lacked bullish conviction. The US dollar witnessed aggressive long-unwinding trade and benefitted the British pound. On the other hand, the risk-on impulse undermined the Japanese yen's relative safe-haven status and acted as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
The Japanese yen was further pressured by the dovish Bank of Japan statement on Thursday. It is worth recalling that the Japanese central bank stuck to its ultra-loose policy setting and vowed to conduct daily operations to defend its “near-zero” target for 10-year bond yields. Moreover, the BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that risks to the economy are skewed to the downside and showed readiness to ease policy further if necessary.
Despite the supporting factor, the GBP/JPY cross, so far, has struggled to attract strong follow-through buying amid diminishing odds for aggressive Bank of England rate hikes. Weak UK Retail Sales figures released last week highlighted that high inflation might have already started taking its toll on consumer spending. Adding to this, the flash PMI prints showed that the UK economy is under stress from the soaring cost of living.
The mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for sustained strength above the 164.00 mark before positioning for an extension of this week's solid bounce from the monthly low. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing sterling. Traders will also take cues from the broader market risk sentiment for some short-term opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.72
|Today Daily Change
|0.66
|Today Daily Change %
|0.40
|Today daily open
|163.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.47
|Daily SMA50
|159.03
|Daily SMA100
|156.92
|Daily SMA200
|154.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|164.26
|Previous Daily Low
|160.89
|Previous Weekly High
|168.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.64
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|164.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
