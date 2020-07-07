GBP/JPY jumps to 3-week tops, bulls eyeing a move beyond 135.00 mark

- GBP/JPY gains strong positive traction on Tuesday and breaks through a three-day-old trading range.
- The JPY struggled to attract any safe-haven flows despite concerns about a surge in COVID-19 cases.
- A bout of short-covering provided a modest lift to the GBP and remained supportive of the move up.
The GBP/JPY cross added to its intraday gains and jumped to near three-week tops, closer to the key 135.00 psychological mark during the mid-European session.
The cross caught some fresh bids on Tuesday and finally seems to have confirmed a bullish breakthrough a three-day-old trading range. The momentum was supported by an offered tone surrounding the Japanese yen (JPY) and got an additional boost from a sudden pickup in demand for the British pound (GBP).
The JPY struggled to attract any safe-haven flows despite growing worries about the second wave of the coronavirus infections. This, in turn, fueled fears over renewed lockdown measures and dampened prospects for a V-shaped economic recovery. The market concerns were evident from a fresh leg down in the equity markets.
On the other hand, the GBP managed to regain traction on the back of some intraday short-covering and seemed rather unaffected by persistent Brexit uncertainties. Apart from this, the GBP/JPY pair's strong positive move lacked any fundamental catalyst, warranting some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
Moving ahead, Tuesday's key focus will remain on the resumption of the post-Brexit talks between the UK and EU negotiating teams. The incoming Brexit-related headlines will play a key role in influencing the sentiment surrounding the sterling and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.80
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|134.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134
|Daily SMA50
|133.42
|Daily SMA100
|134.26
|Daily SMA200
|137.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.68
|Previous Daily Low
|134.03
|Previous Weekly High
|134.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.96
|Previous Monthly High
|139.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.77
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.84
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.14
