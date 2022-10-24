- GBP/JPY is trapped between last week's range but bulls are in favour.
- UK politics and central bank divergences are in play.
GBP/JPY has had a turbulent start to the week with pressures from both sides of the world. In the UK, economic data and politics are in play while from Japan, the Ministry of Finance hand was likely formed again to intervene in the forex markets causing huge volatility ahead of the Tokyo open. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading at 168.00 and has travelled between 169.78 and 165.41, up by some 0.82%.
Rishi Sunak will become Britain's youngest prime minister and will lead the Conservative Party and will be the UK's third prime minister in less than two months.
He replaces Liz Truss, who only lasted 44 days before she resigned. He told his lawmakers in parliament on Monday that they faced an "existential crisis" and must "unite or die". He told the country it faced a "profound economic challenge".
"We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together," he said.
The multi-millionaire former hedge fund boss will be expected to launch spending cuts to try to rebuild Britain's fiscal reputation, just as the country slides into one of the toughest downturns in decades, hit by the surging cost of energy and food.
The UK’s poor fundamental outlook will potentially keep the pound at bay, however, despite the relief of the new PM. Retail Sales were dismal and the latest data in this morning’s UK preliminary October PMI underpins the risk that the UK may already be in recession. Analysts at Rabobank argue that both business and consumer confidence in the UK has been weak for some time, but explained ''the spike in market interest rates on the back of the Truss agenda will have severely worsened confidence and the UK economic outlook.''
Eyes on BoE and BoJ
This brings us to the central banks. ''While the BoE is expected to announce a hefty rate hike on November 3, this may do little to support cable given expectations of further aggressive rate hikes from the Fed,'' the analysts at Rabobank said.
With respect to the Bank of Japan, ''There has been no indication from the BoJ that it is willing to step away from its very accommodative monetary policy settings. The BoJ essentially wants to nurture inflation until there are more widespread signs of wage inflation,'' the analysts said.
''The market is aware that interest rate differentials continue to act as an upward drag on USD/JPY. This means that the best the MoF can be expected to do with FX intervention is to slow the move higher until the Fed is content that it is in control of inflation expectations in the US,'' the analysts argued. ''A tweak to the BoJ’s YCC policy would give FX intervention more teeth. That said, a continued display by the BoJ at this week’s policy meeting that it favours current settings suggests USD/JPY remains a buy on dips''
GBP/JPY technical analysis
The price is trapped between last week's range and the M-formation is holding up the bear's progress in an attempt to break below the horizontal support around 166.50. The trendline support will keep the bulls in favour who eye a break of 170.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 0.9900 on soft dollar
EUR/USD has gained traction and advanced toward 0.9900 during the American trading hours on Monday. The improving market mood despite the disappointing Manufacturing and Services PMI surveys from the US seems to be weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.1300
GBP/USD turned north and advanced toward 1.1350 in the second half of the day on Monday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. Investors remain cautious while trying to figure out how Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will approach the fiscal plan.
Gold bears retain control ahead of critical events
The American Dollar remained under selling pressure at the weekly opening, extending its Friday decline. XAUUSD reached an intraday high of $1,670.84 a troy ounce before the market turned back to the USD, sending the bright metal into the red.
Assessing the possibility of an Ethereum Classic price rebound as hashrate dips
ETC is trading 51% down from its September peak at $45.81. Markets were surprised when ETC price more than tripled its value from $13.50, thanks to the departure of miners from the former Ethereum PoW (proof-of-work) protocol.
Week Ahead on Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Doves are back, bulls are back, USD pulls back
Equity markets end the week positively as the Fed pivot is back on. Bank of Japan likely intervenes in FX market. Apple earnings will set tone for the weeks ahead.