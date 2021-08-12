GBP/JPY: Indecisive around 153.00 ahead of UK GDP

- GBP/JPY fades bounce off intraday low, snaps two-day recovery.
- UK’s Javid confirms no need for fully vaccinated to isolate, virus woes continue.
- Senior MEP hints final ultimatum over Brexit as the UK pushes for renegotiation.
- Market sentiment dwindles amid light calendar, risk catalysts, UK data dump are the key.
GBP/JPY remains pressured around an intraday low of 153.02, down 0.03% so far during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote portrays sluggish market conditions while also signaling traders’ indecision ahead of the key UK Q2 GDP data.
The recent hints of the US policymakers’ visit to their Chinese counterparts, initially for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen before US Deputy Secretary of State Sherman, fail to favor the market bulls as the covid woes remain dominant. Also positive for the sentiment could be the UK Health Minister Sajid Javid’s confirmation that the fully-vaccinated British people above 18s need not self-isolate.
However, the five-month high death toll in Britain and Japan’s continuous struggle with the virus, amid multi-day high infections, challenge GBP/JPY optimists. Also challenging the pair were the risk of the European Union’s (EU) final ultimatum to the UK over the push to renegotiate Northern Ireland (NI) border, as hinted by The UK Express.
It’s worth noting that Japan’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for July recently jumped to 1.1% MoM and 5.5% YoY versus 0.5% and 5.0% respective expectations.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures remain lackluster whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields and Japan’s Nikkei 225 print mild gains by the press time.
Given the sluggish day ahead of the UK data, GBP/JPY traders will keep their eyes on the monthly figures of GDP, Manufacturing Production and Industrial Production in addition to the preliminary readings of the second quarter (Q2) GDP.
“The market is forecasting a 4.8% gain for Q2 GDP, with a robust outlook ahead given the significant easing of restrictions in July. Ahead of the June update, the trade balance has begun to stabilize following a period of Covid/Brexit volatility,” said Westpac ahead of the data.
Should the scheduled figures match upbeat forecasts, calls of the BOE’s tapering regain life and may help the GBP/JPY bulls to cross the immediate hurdle to the north.
Technical analysis
Although a 17-day-old support line, near 153.00, stops GBP/JPY before directing to the 100-DMA level surrounding 152.75, 50-DMA near 153.10 and one-month-long horizontal hurdle close to 153.50 restricts short-term GBP/JPY upside.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|153.12
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.05
|Daily SMA50
|153.14
|Daily SMA100
|152.74
|Daily SMA200
|147.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.3
|Previous Daily Low
|152.87
|Previous Weekly High
|153.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.17
|Previous Monthly High
|154.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound needs validation from 1.1770
EUR/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from a yearly low of around 1.1745 during early Thursday morning in Asia. The currency major pair dropped to the lowest since March, also the year’s bottom, on Wednesday.
GBP/USD: Rebound from 1.3800 prints bullish flag
GBP/USD bulls take a breather around 1.3870-65, after snapping a three-day uptrend, amid Thursday’s Asian session. The cable pair dropped to the lowest in 12 days before bouncing off 1.3802 the previous day. In doing so, the quote portrays a bullish flag formation on the four-hour (4H) play.
EUR/USD: Rebound needs validation from 1.1770
EUR/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s rebound from a yearly low of around 1.1745 during early Thursday morning in Asia. The currency major pair dropped to the lowest since March, also the year’s bottom, on Wednesday.
Altcoins soar while Bitcoin bulls gather strength to attack $48,000
WINk, DENT and IOTX notched triple-digit gains as Bitcoin’s bullish momentum extends to the wider crypto market.
US CPI for July shows first signs of inflation peaking
American consumer prices delivered the first hint that the rampant gains since January may have reached their apogee, lending support to the Fed claim that inflation increases will be transitory.