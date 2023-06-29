GBP/JPY hovers around 182.60, poised for further downside

- The GBP/JPY trades neutral at the 182.60 area.
- The Yen gained traction from positive Retail Sales figures from May, while the British yield’s recovery limits GBP’s losses.
- Eyes on inflation and labour market data from Japan on Friday.
The GBP/JPY pair is trading in a neutral stance around the 182.60 area as investors take a breather and assess their gains. The Japanese Yen has gained traction following encouraging Retail Sales figures from May, while the recovery of British yields has limited the downside for the GBP. The market focus now shifts to the upcoming release of inflation and labour market data from Japan on Friday, which could influence the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) stance on monetary policy.
The Yen gains ground on strong Retail Sales data
Retail Sales in Japan grew in May, surpassing expectations by 1.3%. This positive momentum followed a revised figure of 1.1% in April, initially reported as a decline of -1.2%. Furthermore, the year-on-year retail sales surged by 5.7%, exceeding the projected growth of 5.2% and reflecting an upward revision from the previously revised 5.1% in April. Its worth noticing, that during the European Central Bank's forum, Kazuo Ueda, the Governor of the BoJ, adopted a cautious stance, emphasising that the underlying inflation still falls short of the bank’s target. Ueda expressed the BoJ's intention to carefully evaluate policy adjustments only when inflationary pressures align with their forecasts.
Given the potential impact of robust economic data on inflationary pressures, market participants will be closely monitoring the upcoming release of the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June and the May unemployment rate. As for now, expectations point to a rise in Tokyo's CPI to 3.8% year-on-year, with the core figure projected to reach 4.4% and unemployment to remain steady at 3.6%.
In the meantime, British bond yields recovered and limit Sterling’s losses. The 2,5, and 10-year yields, rose by more than 2% to 5.24%,4.64% and 4.39%, and as higher bond yields attract foreign investors, the GBP may find additional demand.
GBP/JPY Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, despite buyers taking a breather, the bullish outlook for the cross is still intact. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still in overbought territory, suggesting that additional downward movements shouldn’t be removed.
Support levels to watch: 181.80,181.00, 180.00
Resistances levels to watch: 183.00,183.50,184.00
GBP/JPY Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|182.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|178.33
|Daily SMA50
|173.55
|Daily SMA100
|168.25
|Daily SMA200
|165.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.72
|Previous Daily Low
|182.15
|Previous Weekly High
|182.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.92
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|182.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.91
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.33
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
