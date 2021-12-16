GBP/JPY holds steady near monthly top, just below mid-151.00 ahead of UK PMIs/BoE

- GBP/JPY gained some follow-through traction for the third successive day on Thursday.
- A weaker tone surrounding the USD benefitted the sterling and provided a modest lift.
- The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive of the move.
- Investors now look forward to the BoE decision before placing aggressive directional bets.
The GBP/JPY cross maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the monthly top, around the 151.35-40 region.
A combination of factors assisted the GBP/JPY cross to build on this week's bounce from the 149.75 region and gained some follow-through traction for the third successive day on Thursday. The prevalent risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen. On the other hand, a softer tone surrounding the US dollar benefitted the British pound and remained supportive of the ongoing positive move.
That said, the rapid spread of the Omicron variant and the imposition of fresh restrictions in the UK has raised uncertainty about the economic recovery in the short term. In fact, the UK recorded 78,610, or the highest number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Moreover, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty warned that there could be a staggering rise in cases over the next few weeks.
This, in turn, could act as a headwind for the sterling and kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/JPY cross amid diminishing odds for an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of England. Most analysts believe that fresh economic turmoil led by the new Omicron variant could persuade the UK central bank to hold its fire. Hence, the focus will be on the BoE policy meeting this Thursday.
Heading into the key central bank event risk, investors might be reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather prefer to wait on the sidelines. This might further contribute to capping the upside for the GBP/JPY cross, at least for the time being. In the meantime, traders on Thursday will take cues from the December flash UK Manufacturing and Services PMI prints for some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.39
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|151.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.41
|Daily SMA50
|153.53
|Daily SMA100
|152.48
|Daily SMA200
|152.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.3
|Previous Daily Low
|150.28
|Previous Weekly High
|151.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.16
|Previous Monthly High
|156.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.67
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 despite weak PMI data, eyes on ECB
EUR/USD continues to push higher in the early European session on Thursday as the greenback remains on the back foot. Although the latest PMI data from the euro area came in below market expectations, the pair manages to hold in the positive territory above 1.1300 ahead of ECB's policy announcements.
GBP/USD tests 1.3300 as investors await BOE rate decision
GBP/USD regained its traction amid persistent dollar weakness and climbed to its strongest level in nearly two weeks at 1.3300 in the early European session on Thursday. The Bank of England will announce its rate decision at 1200 GMT
Gold contemplates next move ahead of BOE, ECB decisions
The precious metal gained traction for the second successive day and moved further away from a two-month low. The USD extended the post-FOMC retracement slide and extended some support to the commodity.
Dogecoin bulls prepare for a 23% upswing
Dogecoin price is retracing after its recent upthrust, preparing for the next leg-up. A recovery above the $0.18 level could trigger a 23% ascent to $0.22.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?