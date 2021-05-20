GBP/JPY holds steady around 154.00 in search of fresh clues

- GBP/JPY consolidates the heaviest losses in a week inside a choppy range.
- UK PM Johnson reiterates June 21 deadline for unlock, British pay growth jumps in April.
- Japan data came in mixed, emergency likely to extend to another prefecture.
- Risk catalysts remain as the key, covid, tapering should gain more attention.
GBP/JPY refreshes intraday high to 154.24 as markets in Tokyo open for Thursday’s trading. Even so, the pair stays inside a 30-pip range established after bears snapped a three-day uptrend on Wednesday.
The pair’s latest uptick could be traced to news from The Times saying, “UK PM Boris Johnson is increasingly optimistic that COVID-19 restrictions can end as planned on June 21 after early data suggested that the Indian variant was not spreading as fast as previously feared.” Also on the positive side could be the Financial Times article mentioning, “Pay growth at large UK employers picked up sharply in April as the easing of lockdown restrictions boosted business confidence in the economic outlook.”
On the same line, Japan’s downbeat Machinery Orders and Merchandise Trade Balance, for March and April respectively, battle Reuters Tankan Survey signaling Japan manufacturers' mood rises to highest since late 2018 to confuse the pair traders. Furthermore, news that Japan is up for adding one more prefecture, Okinawa, to its emergency list, weigh on the mood and test the quote’s latest moves.
It’s worth mentioning that the market’s risk-off mood, backed by the US FOMC Minutes, weighed on the pair the previous day. In doing so, the quote ignored the upbeat UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and comments from the Bank of Japan.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures print mild losses and so do Japan’s Nikkei 225. However, the US 10-year Treasury yields pause after the previous day’s heavy run-up to 1.69%.
Having witnessed a dull reaction to the recent catalysts, GBP/JPY traders may wait for more risk-related headlines for fresh impulse. Among them, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the tapering should be the keywords.
Technical analysis
Bearish candlestick formation, hanging man, on the daily chart suggests further GBP/JPY weakness towards the monthly support line near 153.20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.18
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|154.17
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.33
|Daily SMA50
|151.59
|Daily SMA100
|148.14
|Daily SMA200
|143.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.81
|Previous Daily Low
|153.54
|Previous Weekly High
|154.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.98
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.54
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|152.27
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|155.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Sellers need to break 1.2100 for conviction
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.2175 during the initial Asian session trading on Thursday. The currency major pair dropped the most in over a week after refreshing a three-month high, not to forget snapping a four-day winning streak, on Wednesday.
GBP/USD sinks to test bull's commitments in 1.41 area
GBP/USD is trading flat on the day and is consolidating the drop from overnight on a stronger US dollar. Cable fell from a high of 1.4200 to reach a low of 1.4100 as the US dollar gained ground on Wednesday, snapping a four-day losing streak.
Gold extends pullback from $1,890 amid sour sentiment
Gold stays on pressures, refreshing intraday low with a 0.15% loss to $1,866.67, amid Thursday’s initial Asian session. Even if traders await fresh clues to extend the FOMC Minutes-led sell-off in gold prices, chatters over US-China and Aussie-Canberra tussles seem to weigh on the sentiment of late.
DOGE to quickly recover recent losses
Dogecoin price took investors by surprise as it crashed from $0.47 to hit a low of $0.20 within minutes. The sudden bearish impulse seems to be an overblown reaction to the recent cryptocurrency ban imposed by China.
Do developing economies have an external debt problem?
In the second report of a two-part series, we analyze which advanced economies would be most at risk if a series of external debt crises were to sweep through the developing world.