GBP/JPY holds onto recovery moves above 155.00 amid Japanese headlines

- GBP/JPY edges higher, keeps the previous day’s bounce off weekly low.
- Japan PM Suga is up for snap election in autumn, new stimulus package is in the pipeline before that.
- Downbeat Treasury yields battle mixed UK headlines but buyers stay hopeful amid receding inflation fears.
GBP/JPY portrays a sideways grind above 155.00, around 155.25 by the press time of Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, the cross-currency pair keeps the previous day’s recovery moves amid downbeat Treasury yields
Global central bankers, including those from the US Federal Reserve, have been struggling to reject the inflation fears, not to forget tapering. Their efforts seem to have convinced traders of late and helped improve the market sentiment, exerting downside pressure on the US 10-year Treasury yields.
It should, however, be noted that the cautious sentiment ahead of Friday’s key US employment data and mixed catalysts from Japan and the UK offers a sluggish move to the GBP/JPY despite having a negative correlation with Treasury yields.
Recently, Reuters came out with the news, quoting Japan’s Asahi Newspaper, saying, “Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Yoshihide Suga is likely to call a snap election in autumn after the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games.” The news added, “The government is considering crafting a new economic stimulus package before the expected snap election.”
On the other hand, UK PM Boris Johnson seems to be worried over his late June deadline to remove all virus-led activity restrictions as the Indian covid variant is spreading faster in the nation. Though, the BBC quotes UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock saying, “There was nothing in the data to suggest the UK was ‘definitively off track’. Three in four UK adults had now received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.”
Alternatively, Brexit flashed negative signs as The Independent said, “Boris Johnson’s Brexit Minister David Frost has said trade arrangements for Northern Ireland previously agreed with the EU are not ‘sustainable’ in their current form. Lord Frost also called on Brussels chiefs to show more ‘common sense’ to help find practical solutions to the problems arising from the Northern Ireland Protocol.”
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures search for clear direction after a mildly positive Wall Street close whereas the US Treasury yields dropped 2.6 basis points (bps) to 1.58% by the end of Wednesday’s trading.
Moving on, the UK’s final reading of Services PMI for May, expected to confirm 61.8 initial forecast, may decorate the calendar, as well as Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI for the said month, prior 49.5. In addition to the scheduled data, quiet macro and cautious ahead of Friday may also restrict short-term GBP/JPY moves.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking below May 18 top surrounding 154.80, GBP/JPY is capable of challenging the previous month high, also the highest since early 2018, near 156.10.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|155.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|154.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.05
|Daily SMA50
|152.22
|Daily SMA100
|149.4
|Daily SMA200
|143.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.94
|Previous Daily Low
|154.86
|Previous Weekly High
|156.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.77
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|155.53
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|154.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|156.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|156.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Off 100-SMA inside weekly triangle
EUR/USD wobbles in the middle of the 1.2106–2116 trading range amid a quiet Asian morning on Thursday. The currency major pair keeps its bounce off 100-SMA while staying inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
GBP/USD buyers surge on dips, but higher highs at doubt
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.4111, its lowest for the week, now trading around 1.4170 as demand for the dollar receded during US trading hours. It is notable that once again, the pair depended solely on whether investors decide to buy or sell the greenback.
XAU/USD manages to reclaim $1,900 after earlier drop
Gold spiked to its highest level since early January at $1,916 on Tuesday but ended up closing the day near $1,900 with a daily loss of 0.35%.
XRP readies for 40% rally, as the crypto market consolidates
Bitcoin price continues to coil within a symmetrical triangle, with the pattern apex converging on June 10. Ethereum price closed May with a long-legged doji pattern signaling equilibrium between the forces of supply and demand. XRP price forming cup-with-high-handle base, the first high probability opportunity for investors.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Shares surge to record highs, trading halted
Shares of AMC soared to $61.72, up over 92% on the day. Mid-US session, trading has been halted. The movie theatre chain is part of the meme stocks' wave.