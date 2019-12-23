GBP/JPY holds onto recovery gains amid political plays at home and abroad

- GBP/JPY cheers passage of UK PM’s Brexit bill.
- Doubts over futures trade relations and political concerns surrounding the US, China and the Middle East challenge the market’s risk tone.
- Japan’s activity data can entertain pair traders, trade/Brexit headlines to keep the driver’s seat.
While passage of the UK PM’s Brexit Bill initially pleased GBP/JPY pair traders, political tension concerning the US-China and US-North Korea, not to forget the Middle East, exert downside pressure on the pair. Even so, the quote stays firm around 142.40 amid Monday’s Asian session.
The UK PM Boris Johnson’s EU (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill got 358 to 234 numbers while standing for a vote on Friday. With this, the Tory leader pushed the UK one step closer to the Brexit. The bill blocks any transition period beyond 2020 while likely turning the October month Brexit negotiations into the law by the end of January 2020.
Given the Conservatives’ clear majority, chances of the Brexit legislation to get support from the Parliaments and a smooth running of the process seem to please the British Pound (GBP) buyers. However, the European Union (EU) is skeptical about the British leaders’ deadline.
Also challenging the sentiment is the US President Donald Trump’s warning to the UK leaders that Brexit trade deal negotiations between the UK and Washington must not include any reference to climate change, leaked documents have revealed, as per the BBC.
Elsewhere, the US President’s upbeat comments for phase-one fail to get a positive response from China as Beijing hates the US interference in internal matters. Further, a tweet from the Iranian journalist that Israel planned to bomb Iran during the protests also weighs on the market’s risk sentiment.
With this, the US 10-year treasury yields struggle to extend Friday’s gains, while seesawing around 1.915%, whereas S&P 500 Futures stay mildly bid near 3,228.
Moving on, Japan’s October month All Industry Activity Index will be the key to watch for immediate direction. It’s worth mentioning that the holiday-shortened week will limit the market’s activity. Though, trade/Brexit headlines will be in the spotlight.
Technical Analysis
Prices need to clear the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 142.74 to avoid the risk of declining to a 50-day SMA level of 141.20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.41
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|142.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.67
|Daily SMA50
|141.02
|Daily SMA100
|136.14
|Daily SMA200
|138.11
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.06
|Previous Daily Low
|142.13
|Previous Weekly High
|146.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.98
|Previous Monthly High
|141.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|142.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|141.05
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bulls in charge, although RBA has more work to do
AUD/USD has been making tracks back to the upside, with the market taking out buy stops below the prior trend resistance. The price is back to challenge the 200-day moving average in the open on Monday.
USD/JPY kick-starts the holiday-shortened week on a trade-positive note
USD/JPY takes the bids to 109.50 at the start of the week’s Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair reacts to the US President Trump’s trade-positive comments that rolled out on Saturday.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Hey XRP, take off or die!
Today it is worth highlighting the extreme technical situation in the XRP, as I explain in the technical section. Rarely does the market offer these opportunities.
Gold traders concentrate more on geopolitical risks than trade headlines
Gold prices begin the week on a positive side while taking the bids to $1,478.60 amid the initial Asian session on Monday. In doing so, traders seem to pay a little heed to US President Donald Trump’s trade positive comments while paying more attention to geopolitical concerns surrounding the US, China, North Korea and the Middle East.
EUR/USD looks to end week below 1.1100 on broad USD strength
The EUR/USD pair spent the first half of the day moving sideways above the 1.1100 handle but lost its traction during the early trading hours of the American session as the upbeat macroeconomic data releases provided a boost to the USD.