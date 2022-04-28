GBP/JPY holds onto hefty gains post-dovish BoJ, though struggles to push above 21DMA amid UK growth fears

- GBP/JPY is trading around 163.00, just under its 21DMA and more than 100 pips below earlier session highs.
- Sterling bulls remain hard to find as pessimism about the UK economic and BoE tightening outlooks build.
- But the pair still trades with gains of well over 1.0% on the day with the yen battered post-dovish BoJ.
Though the pair still trades more than 1.0% higher on the day as the yen continues to suffer in wake of the BoJ latest just as dovish as anticipated policy announcement during Thursday’s Asia Pacific session, GBP/JPY has reversed more than 100 pips lower from earlier session highs to the north of the 164.00 level and now trades back to the south of its 21-Day Moving Average at 163.25 near the 163.00 level.
Pound sterling has seen substantial weakness in recent trade, despite a lack of any definitive trigger of fundamental catalyst. Seemingly, the market remains very much in the mood to sell sterling in wake of a run of concerning data releases including last week’s dour March Retail Sales report and this week’s shocking UK government borrowing figures.
Hand and hand with UK growth concerns as the country suffer through its worst cost-of-living squeeze in decades is a growing sense that beyond a few more 25 bps rate hikes at upcoming meetings, there likely won’t be much more by way of monetary tightening from the BoE. As a result, it probably shouldn’t come as too much of a shock to see GBP/JPY’s bullish momentum fade.
Failure to reconquer the 21DMA might prove a bearish sign going forward, with some bears perhaps betting on an eventual retracement back lower to this week’s sub-160.00 lows and even a test of the 50DMA at 158.98 just below it. Of course, much will depend on whether the yen continues to crater. If the recent leg lower is the start of another larger bearish push, then GBP/JPY might find itself gradually moving higher towards last week’s highs above 168.00.
GBP/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.98
|Today Daily Change
|1.95
|Today Daily Change %
|1.21
|Today daily open
|161.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.31
|Daily SMA50
|158.9
|Daily SMA100
|156.79
|Daily SMA200
|154.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.39
|Previous Daily Low
|159.64
|Previous Weekly High
|168.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.64
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
