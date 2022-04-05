- GBP/JPY's rally is capped into a sideways consolidation near 161.80.
- The focus is on US yields, Ukraine and BoE outlook.
At 161.79, GBP/JPY is nearly 0.5% at the time of writing, after travelling from a low of 160.49 to reach a high of 161.97. The yen is under pressure as US yields and the dollar climb. Yields took off after US Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard put the focus back on the possibility of aggressive monetary policy tightening ahead of tomorrow's minutes of the prior Fed meeting.
Brainard said she expects rapid reductions to the Fed's balance sheet alongside methodical increases to the benchmark rate. This has sprung life into the US dollar and the yen is bearing the brunt of it. GBP/USD is also under pressure which has left GBP/JPY trading sideways in the past few hours of late-morning US trade.
Domestically, the pound net short GBP positions increased for a fourth week as concerns rise as to the cost of living crisis in the UK. Soaring global energy and food prices are a concern. On the heels of the Chancellor’s mini-budget in March the focus has switched to the cost of living crisis in the UK. This is questioning how many more rate hikes the BoE can announce this cycle.
''The Bank of England and market economists have warned that UK inflation could peak at 8% in the coming months and, due to the impact of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, both energy prices and headline inflation may remain elevated for longer, analysts at Rabobank said.
Meanwhile, analysts at ING Bank argued that “adverse energy developments caused by new sanctions might take a toll on GBP this week, and cable could make a decisive move below 1.31 by the weekend,” analysts at ING Bank said.
Over the weekend, BoE’s Deputy Governor Cunliffe said that ''while he recognizes the risk of second-round effects and that further tightening of monetary policy might be necessary, I am not at present convinced that we will inevitably have to lean heavily and constantly against an embedding of an inflationary psychology as we progress through this challenging period and as the impact.”
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|161.81
|Today Daily Change
|0.74
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|161.07
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|157.52
|Daily SMA50
|156.13
|Daily SMA100
|154.78
|Daily SMA200
|153.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.31
|Previous Daily Low
|160.28
|Previous Weekly High
|164.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.05
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.92
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|160.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|159.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|159.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|161.91
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|162.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extend slide to multi-week lows below 1.0950
EUR/USD has been having a difficult time shaking off the bearish pressure on Tuesday. Supported by the upbeat ISM Services PMI data and hawkish Fed commentary, the dollar continued to gather strength against its rivals and dragged the pair to fresh multi-week lows below 1.0950.
Gold pulls back to low $1920s
Gold has pulled back from earlier highs and is back in the low $1920s as the US dollar/US yields rally. Fed Vice Chair Brainard was hawkish on balance sheet reduction, sparking the reversal lower.
GBP/USD retreats after rising above 1.3150
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum in the early American session on Tuesday and advanced to a daily high above 1.3160. However, soaring US government bond yields boosted the greenback.
Shiba Inu price climbs higher as the community burns 180 million SHIB overnight
Shiba Inu price started an uptrend as the circulating supply of the Dogecoin-killer shrinks. The community has burned another 179 million SHIB tokens overnight, pulling them out of the supply.
MULN stock retracing on Tuesday as US equity markets trade in the red
MULN stock is down almost 5% at the time of the update, one hour after the US market open. The electric vehicle automaker shares are exacerbating the retracement seen in the Nasdaq and the tech sector.