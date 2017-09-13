GBP/JPY hits fresh one-month highs, around mid-146.00s ahead of UK jobs data

GBP/JPY hits fresh one-month highs, around mid-146.00s ahead of UK jobs dataBy Haresh Menghani
The GBP/JPY cross held on to its modest gains and is currently placed at fresh one-month tops, around mid-146.00s.
With the British Pound holding on to the UK CPI-led strong gains, N. Korea's latest threat to accelerate its plans to acquire a nuclear weapon seems to be only factor supporting the Japanese Yen's safe-haven appeal and keeping a lid on any strong up-move.
With the cross still digesting its strong upsurge of around 450-pips since the beginning of this week, traders now look forward to the release of UK monthly employment details.
• UK: Unemployment rate likely to remain unchanged in July - TDS
Against the backdrop of re-acceleration in headline CPI, a robust wage growth would further fuel expectations for a possible hawkish BoE tilt and should pave way for extension of the pair's near-term upward trajectory.
• BoE: On hold scenarios for the September MPC meeting – ING
Apart from the UK jobs report, broader market risk sentiment would also play a key role in determining the pair's movement ahead of the very important BOE monetary policy meeting on Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
Bulls would be eyeing for a sustained move beyond 146.70-80 area, above which the cross is likely to surpass the 147.00 handle and head towards testing its next major hurdle near 147.60 level.
On the flip side, any profit taking slide below 146.40-30 area now seems to find support near the 146.00 handle, which if broken might trigger a corrective slide towards the key 145.00 psychological mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.