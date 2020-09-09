- GBP/JPY witnessed some heavy selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.
- Growing fears of a no-deal Brexit undermined the British pound and exerted pressure.
- Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by fading safe-haven demand for the Japanese yen.
The GBP/JPY pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading near just below the 137.00 mark, or six-week lows.
Worries about Brexit trade negotiations continued undermining sentiment surrounding the British pound, which lost some additional ground after the UK set out its blueprint for life outside the European Union. Reuters, citing a copy of the UK internal market bill, reported the legislation acknowledged that some powers conferred by it may be inconsistent with international law.
Responding to the latest development, the European Commission Vice President of interinstitutional relations and foresight, Maroš Šefčovič said it was already clear that Brexit withdrawal agreement is not open for renegotiation. European lawmakers are expected to express their dissatisfaction on the UK legislation, which might exert some additional pressure on the already weaker sterling.
On the other hand, a positive tone around the equity markets dented the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status against its British counterpart. Fading safe-haven demand, however, did little to impress bullish traders or extend any support to the GBP/JPY cross.
Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's press conference at 15:00 GMT, which will further influence the GBP price dynamics and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.91
|Today Daily Change
|-0.73
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|137.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.94
|Daily SMA50
|137.64
|Daily SMA100
|135.49
|Daily SMA200
|137.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.03
|Previous Daily Low
|137.62
|Previous Weekly High
|142.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.12
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.54
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.11
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.24
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.84
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tops 1.30 as EU sticks to Brexit talks
GBP/USD is trading above 1.30, up from the lows. The EU will not suspend Brexit talks despite new UK legislation that may violate the Withdrawal Agreement.
EUR/USD surges past 1.18 amid reports of ECB optimism
EUR/USD surged above 1.1820, as the ECB will reportedly publish optimistic forecasts. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar advanced amid the halt of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial.
Gold jumps to multi-day tops, around $1945-50 supply zone
A sharp intraday pullback in the USD drove some flows towards the dollar-denominated commodity. Strong opening in the US equity markets, positive US bond yields might keep a lid on any strong gains. Bulls need to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for a move to the $1970-72 area.
Binance Coin (BNB) pioneers the market recovery: Will BTC follow the lead?
Binance Coin, BNB, is one of the best-performing digital assets out of the top-10. The coin has gained over 7% in the recent 24 hours, though on a week-on-week basis, it is still in a red zone.
WTI rebounds above the $37.00 mark ahead of API
Following a test of the boundaries of the $36.00 mark per barrel, prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil have managed to regain some composure and advance to the area above the $37.00 level on Wednesday.