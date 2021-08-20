GBP/JPY hangs near one-month lows, around 149.25 region

- A combination of factors continued dragging GBP/JPY lower on the last day of the week.
- Disappointing UK Retail Sales added to worries about job losses and weighed on the GBP.
- COVID-19 jitters benefitted the safe-haven JPY and contributed to the ongoing downfall.
The GBP/JPY cross maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near one-month lows, around the 149.20-25 region.
The cross prolonged its recent retracement slide from the 153.30-40 supply zone and witnessed some follow-through selling on the last trading day of the week. This marked the sixth day of a negative move in the previous seven and was sponsored by a combination of factors.
The British pound started losing ground following the disappointing UK macro data, which showed that monthly Retail Sales unexpectedly dropped by 2.5% in July. Adding to this, sales excluding fuel declined 2.4% during the reported month and readings for June were also revised lower.
This comes on the back of Wednesday’s softer UK consumer inflation figures and worries that job losses in Britain will rise after the furlough scheme ends in September. Investors now seem to have pushed back expectations for a rate hike from the BoE, which, in turn, undermined the sterling.
On the other hand, the prevalent risk-off environment benefitted the Japanese yen's relative safe-haven status and contributed to the GBP/JPY pair's ongoing decline. Persistent COVID-19 jitters, along with the Fed's taper outlook took its toll on the global risk sentiment.
Apart from this, the downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling below the 150.00 psychological mark. With oscillators on the daily chart still away from being in the oversold zone, the GBP/JPY cross seems poised to challenge July swing lows, around the 148.45 region.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.27
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|149.73
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.12
|Daily SMA50
|152.68
|Daily SMA100
|152.72
|Daily SMA200
|148.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.22
|Previous Daily Low
|149.63
|Previous Weekly High
|153.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.93
|Previous Monthly High
|154.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.61
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.61
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|150.76
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|151.78
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.34
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
