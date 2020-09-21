- A combination of factors continued exerting some heavy pressure on GBP/JPY.
- Speculations about another lockdown in the UK undermined the British pound.
- The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and added to the selling bias.
The GBP/JPY cross maintained its heavily offered tone through the mid-European session and was last seen trading just below the 134.00 mark.
The cross prolonged a two-week-old bearish trajectory and witnessed some strong follow-through selling on the first day of a new trading week. The downfall was sponsored by a combination of factors, including the offered tone surrounding the British pound and a strong pickup in demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.
Reports that the UK could be headed for another national lockdown of two weeks to counter a resurgence in COVID-19 cases took its toll on the sterling. The UK government's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance acknowledged on Monday that they are in a situation where coronavirus infection numbers are clearly increasing.
Meanwhile, concerns about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases weighed heavily on investors' sentiment and triggered a fresh wave of the global risk aversion trade. This, in turn, provided a strong boost to the Japanese yen's safe-haven status and further contribute to the GBP/JPY pair's ongoing slide.
Apart from this, the downfall could further be attributed to some technical selling below the previous swing lows, around the 134.55 region. Meanwhile, RSI (14) on the daily chart is already flashing oversold conditions and warrant some caution for bearish traders or positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.95
|Today Daily Change
|-1.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|135.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.65
|Daily SMA50
|137.88
|Daily SMA100
|135.71
|Daily SMA200
|137.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.17
|Previous Daily Low
|134.95
|Previous Weekly High
|136.59
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.58
|Previous Monthly High
|142.04
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|134.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD quickly approaching September low
The EUR/USD pair extended its slump towards 1.1760 after ECB’s Lagarde said the economic recovery in the EU is “very uncertain, uneven and incomplete.” Next relevant support at 1.1736, this month low.
GBP/USD consolidates losses around 1.2840
The Pound plunged on risk-aversion and PM Johnson acknowledging the kingdom is undergoing a second coronavirus wave. Health authorities mull further restrictions.
Gold drops to near two-week lows, around $1920 region
A strong pickup in the USD demand exerted some heavy pressure on gold. Bulls seemed rather unimpressed by a fresh leg down in equity markets.
Bitcoin gets back in the game
Bitcoin is on its third positive consecutive session in a row on the dominance chart and points to strong market share increases. Crypto market raises doubts on price development in the short term.
WTI buyers attack $41.00 amid US-Iran tension, escalating virus woes
WTI remains heavy below 50-day SMA, drops from $41.18 to begin the week. The energy benchmark keeps trailing 50-day SMA for over two weeks while taking clues from the US-Iran tussle and the coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines. Hopes of further stimulus, China’s optimism favor energy bulls.