GBP/JPY grinds below 182.00 on lackluster yields, ignores Japan economic forecasts, IMF’s urge to BoJ

- GBP/JPY struggles to defend the previous day’s gains amid sluggish session.
- Treasury bond yields remain sidelined amid mixed concerns about Japan economic forecasts, Bank of Japan.
- Intact UK growth forecasts, hawkish BoE concerns put a floor under cross-currency pair.
- Risk catalysts eyed for clear directions amid light calendar.
GBP/JPY treads water around 181.90-80 heading into Wednesday’s London open, struggling to extend the previous day’s recovery by the press time. In doing so, the cross-currency pair fails to cheer headlines from Japan, as well as comparatively better UK fundamentals, amid the sluggish markets ahead of this week’s top-tier events, namely monetary policy meetings of the Federal Reserve (Fed), European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Recently, Japanese Cabinet Office published its monthly economic assessment portraying an upbeat picture of the business sentiment. On Tuesday, the Japanese government released its inflation outlook while stating that the inflation is seen staying around 0.7% in the longer term. The government also added, “Wages are projected to increase by 2.5% in FY24, following a 2.6% jump in FY23.” (FY=Fiscal Year)
However, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned of higher inflation from Japan and urged the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to exit its easy-money policy, which in turn prods the GBP/JPY bulls. Further, mixed prints of Japan's Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index for May, to 114.3 and 109.2 versus 113.8 and 109.5, also challenge the pair's latest moves.
On the contrary, the IMF sticks to 0.4% forecasts of the 2023 UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and relied on heaper energy, better relations with the European Union and calmer financial markets, per Reuters, as the key catalysts to propel the British Pound (GBP). Furthermore, the Reuters poll about the Bank of England’s (BoE) suggests that the Old Lady, as the BoE is informally known, is likely to announce two more rate hikes in 2023, which in turn favor GBP/JPY bulls.
Though, the market’s preparations for the BoJ’s status quo appear to restrict the pair’s immediate upside.
Against this backdrop, S&P500 Futures grinds near the one-week high marked the previous day whereas the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yield print mild gains around a two-week high registered Tuesday, close to 3.89% and 4.88% in that order by the press time.
Moving on, a light calendar may restrict GBP/JPY moves but performance of the bond markets and the reaction to the Fed meeting, as well as the risk catalysts surrounding China, may entertain the pair traders.
Technical analysis
Repeated failures to cross a three-week-old descending resistance line, around 182.15, lures GBP/JPY bears amid a sluggish start to the key day comprising Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy meeting announcements.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.76
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|181.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.03
|Daily SMA50
|178.47
|Daily SMA100
|172.03
|Daily SMA200
|167.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.02
|Previous Daily Low
|181.16
|Previous Weekly High
|182.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.74
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|182.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.1050 on the Fed day
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050., rebounding in the early European morning on Wednesday. The US Dollar is struggling to find its feet, as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of the all-important Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2900 ahead of Fed policy decision
GBP/USD is holding the renewed uptick at around 1.2900 in early Europe this Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by fresh selling in the US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight.
Gold stays below $1,985 hurdle ahead of pivotal Fed decision
Gold Price (XAU/USD) clings to mild losses as it fails to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce off the lowest level in a week amid a cautious mood on the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy day announcement day.
X-inspired coins pump and dump as Elon Musk revamps Twitter
X is the current euphoria in the crypto landscape after Twitter CEO Elon Musk's recent move to rebrand the giant social media platform to X. Following the announcement, multiple coins have emerged, pedaling the X ticker with hopes of rallying on the hype.
Can the Fed influence a softer Dollar?
The macroeconomics situation of the US has improved more than anticipated and is likely to improve further. The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.0% in the first quarter of 2023 led by consumer spending.