GBP/JPY gains ground after hawkish BoE decision

- On Thursday the GBP/JPY traded in the 180.71 - 182.51 range.
- BoE hiked rates by 50 bps and the MPC stated that they will do “what’s necessary” to bring down inflation to 2%.
- Gilts rose after the decision, giving further traction to the GBP.
In Thursday's session, the GBP gained ground against the JPY on the back of a hawkish Bank of England decision to raise rates by 50 basis points (bps) vs the 25 bps expected. As a result, rising British yields are tractioning the Sterling. However, investors are seeing a spooky outlook in the UK as the Fortune 500 (FTSE) saw sharp losses. In addition, hawkish remarks by Powell in its testimony before the US Senate, which hinted at more rate hikes this year, further weakened the Yen. All eyes are now on inflation data from Japan.
Markets asses BoE’s decision
The Bank of England (BoE) raised interest rates from 4.5% to 5% with seven members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) agreeing to a rate hike while two of them voted to hold the rates steady. In the statement, the Bank acknowledged that significant upside news in recent data points is set to contribute to inflationary pressures and that they will do “what is necessary to return inflation to 2% in the medium term”.
As a reaction, the British Bond market is experiencing increases in yields across different maturities. The 10-year Bond yield has climbed to 4.43%, while the 2-year yield is at 5.14%, and the 5-year yield is at 4.63%. Moreover, BoE’s hawkish stance significantly weakened the British Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index (FTSE) which fell to its lowest level since the beginning of June, following the decision, indicating a negative market sentiment in the UK, as more rate hikes tend to be associated with less economic activity.
On the other hand, market participants will keep an eye on Japanese inflation data from May in the early Friday Asian session. The headline Consumer Price Index is expected to accelerate to 4.1% YoY in May and the core measure to 4.4% YoY. In that sense, a hot inflation reading may force the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to reconsider its ultra-dovish stance and consider rate hikes.
GBP/JPY Levels to watch
Technically speaking, the GBP/JPY maintains a bullish outlook for the short term, as per indicators on the daily chart. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) are both showing signs of exhaustion, indicating that the upside potential for the GBP is limited without a healthy downward correction.
In case the cross continues to gain traction, the following resistance line up at the daily high at 182.55, followed by the next round levels at 183.00 and 183.50. On the other hand, supports are seen at 182.00,181.00 and 180.00.
GBP/JPY Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.47
|Today Daily Change
|1.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.71
|Today daily open
|181.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|175.97
|Daily SMA50
|171.93
|Daily SMA100
|167.03
|Daily SMA200
|165.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.61
|Previous Daily Low
|179.92
|Previous Weekly High
|182.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|174.36
|Previous Monthly High
|174.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|167.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|179.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|178.52
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|182.6
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
