GBP/JPY flirts with 162.00 mark, hangs near two-week low set on Wednesday

- GBP/JPY meets with a fresh supply on Thursday and drops closer to the overnight swing low.
- Looming recession risks benefit the safe-haven JPY and exert downward pressure on the cross.
- A modest pickup in demand for the GBP could limit losses ahead of the BoJ decision on Friday.
The GBP/JPY cross comes under some renewed selling pressure on Thursday and extends its steady intraday descent through the early European session. Spot prices slide back below the 162.00 mark in the last hour and remain well within the striking distance of a nearly two-week low touched on Wednesday.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) attracts some haven flows amid worries about a deeper global economic downturn and turns out to be a key factor dragging the GBP/JPY cross lower. The market concerns were fueled by weaker Chinese inflation figures, which showed that domestic demand remains tepid despite the lifting of anti-COVID measures earlier this year and pointed to a sluggish economic recovery.
The downside for the GBP/JPY cross, however, seems cushioned, at least for the time being, amid expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its dovish stance to support the fragile domestic economy. The bets were further lifted by the release of the final GDP print, which showed that Japan narrowly averted a technical recession in the final months of 2022 and reaffirmed continued weakness in the economy.
Moreover, the incoming BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda recently stressed the need to maintain the ultra-loose policy settings and said that the central bank isn't seeking a quick move away from a decade of massive easing. This, along with a pickup in demand for the British Pound, bolstered by a modest US Dollar pullback from a three-month peak, could offer some support to the GBP/JPY cross and help limit deeper losses.
In the absence of any relevant economic data from the UK, the aforementioned mixed fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around the 161.70 area, before placing fresh bearish bets. Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the BoJ monetary policy decision, scheduled to be announced during the Asian session on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.01
|Today Daily Change
|-0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|162.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.16
|Daily SMA50
|160.46
|Daily SMA100
|163.4
|Daily SMA200
|163.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|162.99
|Previous Daily Low
|161.71
|Previous Weekly High
|166.01
|Previous Weekly Low
|162.61
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|162.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.89
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.17
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|164.44
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains around 1.0550 amid softer US Dollar
EUR/USD is holding mild gains at around 1.0550 in early Europe. The US Dollar is losing ground, despite a cautious risk tone and firmer US Treasury bond yields. Investors assess the Fed and ECB rate hike expectations. The focus shifts to the US jobs data.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.1850 amid USD pullback
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1850, struggling for further upside in the European morning. The Cable is gathering strength on the back of a fresh pullback in the US Dollar across the board. Fed-BoE policy contrast is likely to cap gains in the major.
Gold grinds within bear flag as US Dollar braces for NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains indecisive around $1,813 during the initial hours of Thursday’s European session as traders seek more clues to defend the corrective bounce off a one-week low.
Three early signs that hint Terra Luna Classic price will rally 20%
Terra Luna Classic price has set up fresh lows for 2023 after a steep correction in early March. In the last 24 hours, LUNC has revisited this level again.
Markets consolidate Fed gets set
While most of the market took the Federal Reserve Chairman’s testimony as something new and shocking, such comments were merely a continuation of prior messaging.