GBP/JPY flat-lines around 184.25 area, divergent BoJ-BoE policy stance to limit downside

- GBP/JPY attracts some intraday sellers on Monday and stalls its modest bounce from a two-week low.
- Looming recession risks lend some support to the safe-haven JPY and act as a headwind for the cross.
- The divergent BoJ-BoE policy stance could limit the downside and warrants caution for bearish traders.
The GBP/JPY cross gains some positive traction for the second successive day and recovers further from over a two-week low, around the 183.35 region touched on Friday. Spot prices, however, struggle to capitalize on the modest intraday move up and trade around the 184.25 zone, nearly unchanged for the day during the early part of the European session on Monday.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) continues with its relative underperformance in the wake of the divergent policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and other major central banks, which, in turn, acts as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross. In fact, the BoJ is the only central bank in the world to maintain negative rates and is expected to stick to its ultra-easy monetary policy settings. The bets were reaffirmed by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Sunday, saying that the underlying inflation in Japan remains a bit below the 2% target.
In contrast, the Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, speaking at the same event on Saturday, said that policy rates may well have to remain in restrictive territory for some time as the knock-on effects of the surge in prices were unlikely to fade away rapidly. This, in turn, offers some support to the British Pound (GBP). Apart from this, the risk-on impulse, bolstered by new measures rolled out by China to draw investors back into its battered stock markets, further undermines the JPY's safe-haven demand and offers additional support to the GBP/JPY cross.
That said, growing acceptance that the BoE will pause its rate-hiking cycle after the widely anticipated 25 bps lift-off at the September meeting holds back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the GBP. This, along with worries about a deeper global economic downturn, helps limit losses for the JPY and caps the upside for the GBP/JPY cross. In the absence of any relevant economic data on Monday, the fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent pullback from a multi-year peak has run its course.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|184.29
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|184.23
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|183.83
|Daily SMA50
|182.66
|Daily SMA100
|176.84
|Daily SMA200
|169.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|184.41
|Previous Daily Low
|183.36
|Previous Weekly High
|186.77
|Previous Weekly Low
|183.36
|Previous Monthly High
|184.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|184.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|183.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|183.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|182.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182.54
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|184.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|185.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases to 1.0800 as US Dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is trading near 1.0800, fading the rebound in the European trading on Monday. The US Dollar stalls its correction and resumes the upside, despite a better market mood, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2600 amid fresh USD buying, UK holiday
GBP/USD is trading under pressure below 1.2600 in the European session on Monday. The pair is undermined by resurgent US Dollar demand, as investors shake off China's policy support measures-driven upbeat risk tone. Light trading is likely to extend due to the UK Summer Bank holiday.
Gold floats above $1,910 support, focus on China, US data
Gold Price (XAU/USD) remains dicey after pushing back the bearish bias with the first positive weekly close in five. The Yellow Metal’s latest inaction could be linked to the market’s anxiety ahead of this week’s top-tier US inflation and employment clues.
Shibarium goes live with smooth withdrawals of BONE, SHIB, LEASH, WETH tokens confirmed by Shytoshi Kusama
Shiba Inu ecosystem’s Layer 2 chain, Shibarium, is live after a botched mainnet launch on August 16. While users lost access to their Ethereum and BONE tokens when they were “paused” on the Shibarium bridge, Shytoshi Kusama and SHIB developers worked to reinstate withdrawals.
Focus turns to key data releases this week
Focus this week will turn to US non-farm payrolls, ISM manufacturing, Chinese PMI and Euro Flash inflation for August. We have a slow start to an otherwise interesting week where markets will likely digest the signals from the Jackson Hole speeches on Friday.