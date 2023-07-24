GBP/JPY flat-lines around 182.00, UK PMIs eyed for some impetus ahead of BoJ on Friday

- GBP/JPY lacks a firm intraday direction and oscillates in a range during the Asian session.
- Reports that the BoJ will stick to its dovish stance weigh on the JPY and lend some support.
- Reduced bets for more aggressive BoE rate hikes cap any meaningful upside for the cross.
The GBP/JPY cross struggles to capitalize on Friday's strong intraday rally from levels just below the 180.00 psychological mark and kicks off the new week on a subdued note. Spot prices seesaw between tepid gains/minor losses through the Asian session and currently trade around the 182.00 mark, just below a nearly two-week high touched on Friday.
The Japanese Yen's (JPY) relative underperformance could be attributed to reports that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) was leaning toward maintaining the Yield Curve Control (YCC) strategy at its policy meeting later this week. This overshadows the fact that inflation in Japan remained above the central bank's 2% target for the 15th straight month in June and undermines the JPY, which, in turn, is seen acting as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
That said, concerns over slowing economic growth in China, the worsening US-China trade ties and geopolitical risks lend some support to the safe-haven JPY. Apart from this, diminishing odds for more aggressive policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE), bolstered by last week's softer UK consumer inflation figures, hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the British Pound and cap the GBP/JPY cross.
Market participants also seem reluctant and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the highly-anticipated two-day BoJ meeting starting on Thursday. The decision is scheduled to be announced on Friday, which should provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/JPY cross. In the meantime, the release of the flash UK PMI prints for the month of July will be looked upon to grab short-term trading opportunities on the first day of a new week.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.02
|Today Daily Change
|-0.23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|182.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.17
|Daily SMA50
|178.03
|Daily SMA100
|171.65
|Daily SMA200
|167.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.53
|Previous Daily Low
|179.92
|Previous Weekly High
|182.53
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.74
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.53
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.6
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|178.95
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|177.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.22
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.83
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
