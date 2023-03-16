GBP/JPY falls below 160.50 mark amid uncertainty surrounding Credit Suisse

Meanwhile, unscheduled comments from former Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kuroda hit the wires, stating that the central bank has implemented an effective, sustainable policy. In addition, Japanese Merchandise Trade Balance data revealed that yearly Import data for February came in at 8.3%, lower than the 12.2% expected, and Export data registered 6.5%, compared to the 7.1% expected. The directional bias for GBP/JPY is likely to remain on the downside amid a risk-averse environment.

Some headlines earlier in the Asian trading session suggested that the Bank of England (BoE) is in talks with its international counterparts regarding Credit Suisse's worsening situation. Subsequently, remarks appeared from Credit Suisse proposing preemptive steps to resolve the liquidity crunch, either through a public offering of debt securities or by obtaining a CHF50 billion covered loan facility from the Swiss National Bank (SNB).

GBP/JPY has been plummeting from the 164.00 level as Japanese Yen demand surges. It has been a while since the Yen acted as a safe haven, with the US Dollar typically taking that role. However, falling US Treasuries are diminishing US Dollar demand, and as a result, the conventional safe-haven Japanese Yen is in high demand amid risk aversion.

