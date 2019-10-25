GBP/JPY fails to recover as risk-tone dwindles amid mixed trade/Brexit headlines

- GBP/JPY refrains to carry bounce off 200-day SMA.
- Doubts over Brexit, mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal in the spotlight.
Although 200-day SMA confined the GBP/JPY pair’s immediate declines on Thursday, the quote remains under pressure while trading around 139.50 during Friday’s Asian session.
Investors waiting for the European Union’s (EU) word for the Brexit extension, got another catalyst to worry, which was mostly anticipated in the form of the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister’s (PM) announcement of a snap election. The motion for an early election on December 12 will be voted on Monday.
Even if most British politicians are likely to support the motion, the UK PM wants them to back his Brexit deal before the parliament resolves during November. The same might create problems and set another drama within more than three-year-old Brexit series.
Elsewhere, the US-China trade sentiment also got questioned after the United States’ (US) Vice President criticized China’s Human Rights record and extended support for Hong Kong activists.
As a result, the risk-tone pulls back from the previous recovery with the Wall Street ended on a mixed note while the US 10-year Treasury yields cling to 1.75% by the press time.
With no major data on the card, investors will continue following trade/Brexit headlines for fresh impulse.
Technical Analysis
A downside break below 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of 138.73 could recall June month high of 138.33 while July top near 137.80 can question sellers then after. Alternatively, an upside clearance of late-May high of 141.75 seems necessary for buyers to target April lows nearing 143.80.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Risks skewed to the downside after failed breakout
EUR/USD will likely face selling pressure, having failed to capitalize on a bullish breakout on Thu. The candle also indicates the path of least resistance is to the downside.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1-week low amid Brexit uncertainty
With the UK PM calling a snap election while the lawmakers await the EU’s response to Brexit extension, GBP/USD registered heavy declines during late-Thursday.
USD/JPY: Brexit fray and Chinese risk on the cards, Yen supportive
USD/JPY is starting out the Tokyo session flat just and tucked in below the 200-day DMA having ranged between 108.50 and 108.7 overnight, despite US data and geopolitical strife.
Gold: Bulls testing bear's commitments at $1500 critical level
Spot Gold prices managed to get through the psychological $1500 level overnight with a solid bullish close. Downside attempts have been rejected, leaving an hourly bullish pin bar as the metal morphs into a bull flag.
Euro Tests 1.11 as Draghi Bids Adieu
Mario Draghi oversaw his final meeting as the head of the European Central Bank today. After serving an 8-year term as one of the world's most influential central bankers, he left ...