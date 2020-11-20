GBP/JPY faces rejection near 138.00 mark, pares early modest gains

- GBP/JPY cross gained some traction on Friday and snapped two days of losing streak.
- EU envoys were briefed that Brexit talks remain unresolved on three sticking points.
- The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.
The GBP/JPY cross quickly retreated around 30-35 pips during the early European session, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling. The cross was last seen trading with modest daily gains, around the 137.70-75 region.
Following an early dip to the 137.40-35 region, the cross managed to regain some positive traction and moved away from over one-week lows touched in the previous session. The uptick was supported by a mildly offered tone surrounding the safe-haven Japanese yen and got an additional boost following the release of stronger-than-expected UK monthly retail sales figures.
The GBP/JPY cross, however, struggled to capitalize on the move and faced rejection near the 138.00 mark in reaction to the latest Brexit-related headlines. The EU negotiating team reportedly briefed envoys of the bloc's 27 member states that Brexit talks remain unresolved on three main issues – level playing field, fisheries and state-aid rules.
This comes on the back of stalled in-person Brexit talks after a member of the EU’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and took its toll on the British pound. That said, the downside remains cushioned, at least for the time being, as investors seemed reluctant to place aggressive bets, rather preferred to wait for fresh Brexit updates before positioning for the GBP/JPY pair's next leg of a directional move.
From a technical perspective, the cross on Thursday confirmed a bearish break below a four-day-old trading range. Hence, the attempted recovery move might be seen as a selling opportunity and runs the risk of fizzling out quickly. Nevertheless, the GBP/JPY cross, for now, seems to have snapped two days of losing streak, though any meaningful upside seems elusive.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|137.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|137.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.99
|Daily SMA50
|136.43
|Daily SMA100
|137.09
|Daily SMA200
|135.77
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|138.01
|Previous Daily Low
|137.2
|Previous Weekly High
|140.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.77
|Previous Monthly High
|137.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|134.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|137.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|137.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.84
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|136.48
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|138.1
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|138.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.1900 amid tepid market mood
EUR/USD is holding onto gains near 1.19 as markets grapple with the US Treasury's demand to receive around $500 billion back in stimulus funds from the Federal Reserve. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.33 amid upbeat UK retail slaes
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.33 as UK retail sales beat estimates with an increase of 1.2% in October. Brexit talks have been suspended due to one negotiators's positive covid test.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1865 level, lacks follow-through
A combination of factors extended some support to gold on the last day of the week. COVID-19 jitters, dovish Fed expectations, sliding bond yields remained supportive. The lack of any strong buying warrants caution before placing aggressive bullish bets.
When the market shivers, the Fed delivers? Where next for markets
Investors received a shot in the arm from vaccine news, but these are having diminishing returns as virus cases continue rising. How will the pandemic impact the dollar and the euro? What will central banks and politicians do?
WTI: Descending triangle breakout on 1H calls for additional upside
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is back on the bids above the $42 mark, heading towards multi-day highs of $42.68 despite the risk-off market mood.