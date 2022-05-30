On the pound front, investors will focus on the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, which is expected to remain stable at 54.6. A light economic calendar on pound front this week will focus more on the comments from the Bank of England (BOE). A lightning spark in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), recorded for April at 9.1% is advocating a jumbo rate hike by the BOE . The UK inflation is mounting higher, which propels the BOE Governor Andrew Bailey to dictate a 50 basis point (bps) rate hike.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s policymakers are worried about the lower inflationary pressures. Last week, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged to the Bank of Japan (BOJ) that it should make some efforts to achieve the targeted inflation rate of 2%. In response to that BOJ Governor Harihuko Kuroda stated that the price rise should be accompanied by a wage hike if stable inflation is required at desired levels.

The Statistics Bureau of Japan is expected to display an improvement in the above-discussed economic catalyst to 1.23 against the prior print of 1.22. Also, the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 2.6%. This indicates a tight labor market in Japan, which will strengthen the Japanese yen against pound ahead.

The GBP/JPY pair is witnessing selling pressure after re-testing Thursday’s high at 160.83 in the Asian session. A sense of exhaustion has been observed while making an attempt to kiss weekly highs around 161.00. The cross is likely to display weakness going forward on the expectation of a mild improvement in Japan’s Jobs/Applicants ratio.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.