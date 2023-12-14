GBP/JPY extends recovery from two-month lows after BoE decision

- Bank of England keeps rates unchanged at 5.25% as expected.
- Pound rises across the board after BoE decision.
- GBP/JPY trims losses and rises above 180.00.
The GBP/JPY extended its recovery from two-month lows, reaching levels above 180.00 following the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to leave interest rates unchanged. The currency pair found a bottom earlier at 178.33, driven by a stronger Japanese Yen across the board due to lower Treasury bond yields. After the BoE announcement, the British Pound gained momentum and accelerated its recovery.
As expected, the BoE maintained the interest rate at 5.25%. Three members of the Monetary Policy Committee voted in favor of a rate hike. The central bank emphasized that interest rates needed to remain high for an extended period. The BoE stated, "further tightening in monetary policy would be required if there were evidence of more persistent inflationary pressures."
Market participants await now the decision of the European Central Bank (ECB) and important economic data from the United States, which includes the weekly Jobless Claims report and Retail Sales.
Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY is rebounding from two-month lows, and from near the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A daily close below the 178.00 level would indicate further weakness. In the daily chart, the overall bias leans towards the downside, but there is potential for the rebound to continue, supported by shorter-term technical indicators.
On the 4-hour chart, both the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Momentum have turned upwards. The cross is currently trading around the 180.00 area, and if it manages to hold above, the next significant barriers can be found at 180.55 and 181.20. A rally beyond 182.20 would improve the outlook for the Pound. However, bearish pressure is likely to reappear if GBP/JPY slides below 178.60.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
Technical levels
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|179.12
|Today Daily Change
|-1.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|180.53
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|185.5
|Daily SMA50
|184.28
|Daily SMA100
|183.78
|Daily SMA200
|178
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.16
|Previous Daily Low
|180.2
|Previous Weekly High
|186.62
|Previous Weekly Low
|178.59
|Previous Monthly High
|188.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|182.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|179.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|178.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|176.47
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.39
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Editors’ Picks
Will ECB follow BoE's footsteps? Euro set to rock – LIVE
The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to keep policy rates steady following its December meeting. The Euro is primed for intense volatility, especially after the Bank of England's (BoE) hawkish pause sent the Pound Sterling higher.
GBP/USD holds BoE-inspired rally near 1.2700
GBP/USD is consolidating gains near 1.2700, underpinned by the BoE policy announcements. The BoE left the key rate unchanged at 5.25% but said that rates are set to stay high for 'an extended period', offering no pivot. BoE Governor Bailey also disappointed the doves.
Gold price holds higher ground near $2,030 ahead of US data
Gold built on Wednesday's impressive rally and stabilized in positive territory near $2,030 on Thursday. Following the dovish Fed surprise, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield broke below 4%, allowing XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum. US data eyed.
Ethereum upgrade EIP-4844 to help ETH outperform Bitcoin in 2024: JP Morgan
Analysts at the Wall Street banking giant JP Morgan said in a research note that they believe Ethereum is poised to outperform Bitcoin in the first quarter of 2024, The Block reports.
Rally from surprise dovish Fed pivot reverberates through global markets
Risk appetite was on following the great monetary pivot, further dovish international central bank commentary in session. EU and US bond yields collapse after Fed decision.