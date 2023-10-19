GBP/JPY extends gains around 181.40, focus on UK, Japan data

- GBP/JPY continues the losing streak on market caution regarding the BoE interest rate trajectory.
- Japan’s Trade Balance increased to ¥62.4B surplus from negative ¥937.8B previously.
- UK revealed a resilient headline CPI at 6.7%, defying expectations of a decrease to 6.6%.
GBP/JPY extends losses in the third trading session, trading lower around 181.40 during the European session on Thursday. The pair receives downward pressure on Japan’s Merchandise Trade Balance Total, showing a positive balance of ¥62.4B for September. The data was expected to report a negative figure of ¥425B, which was negative ¥937.8B in the previous readings.
Additionally, the uncertain direction of the Bank of England's (BoE) upcoming policy decisions is perceived as a significant factor creating headwinds for the GBP/JPY pair.
Recent UK consumer inflation data, disclosed on Wednesday, revealed a resilient headline CPI at 6.7% in September, defying expectations of a slight decrease to 6.6%. This result has sparked speculation about a potential BoE rate hike in November.
Additionally, earlier this week, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a minor slowdown in wage growth for the three months leading up to August. This occurrence might offer the BoE an opportunity to maintain interest rates at their current level.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has upgraded its assessment for six out of nine economic regions in a recent quarterly report, indicating a moderate recovery for Japan's economy overall. However, the report highlights that exports and output in many regions remain relatively stagnant.
This week, Japan's top financial diplomat, Masato Kanda, noted that the Japanese Yen (JPY) continues to be viewed as a safe-haven asset, benefiting from safe-haven flows due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Kanda asserted that if the currency market experiences excessive fluctuations, authorities are prepared to take measures such as raising interest rates or intervening in the market, potentially supporting the Japanese Yen.
Investors are eagerly awaiting Friday's Japanese inflation data for potential market direction. The National Consumer Price Index (CPI) excluding fresh food is anticipated to show a year-on-year rise of 2.7%, down from the previous reading of 3.1%.
UK Retail Sales will also be eyed by the investors, which is expected to decline in September.
GBP/JPY: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.4
|Today Daily Change
|-0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.34
|Today daily open
|182.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.87
|Daily SMA50
|183.39
|Daily SMA100
|181.93
|Daily SMA200
|173.19
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.81
|Previous Daily Low
|181.85
|Previous Weekly High
|183.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|181.26
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|182.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|181.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.61
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
