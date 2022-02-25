GBP/JPY edges lower to 154.00 area, Russia-Ukraine risk continues to weigh on sentiment

- GBP/JPY turned lower for the third successive day amid reviving demand for the safe-haven JPY.
- Escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict kept investors on the edge and benefitted safe-haven assets.
- Modest USD strength weighed on the GBP, which further contributed to the intraday selling bias.
The GBP/JPY cross witnessed some selling during the first half of the European session and dropped to a fresh daily low, around the 154.15 region in the last hour.
The cross gained some positive traction during the early part of the trading on Friday, albeit struggled to capitalize on the move and met with a fresh supply near the 154.80 region. The worsening situation in Ukraine continued weighing on investors' sentiment, which, in turn, benefitted the safe-haven Japanese yen and acted as a headwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
In the latest developments, reports indicated that Russian forces have entered the Obolon district in Kyiv. According to the Kyiv Independent, the Ukrainian military is fighting off the Russian troops and there are also mentions of Russian air missiles spotted in north of Kyiv. Adding to this, calls to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT kept investors on the edge.
How is Russian-Ukraine war impacting financial markets? Follow our live coverage updates!
Meanwhile, reviving safe-haven demand underpinned the US dollar and attracted fresh selling around the British pound. This was seen as another factor that dragged the GBP/JPY cross into the negative territory for the third successive day. A subsequent slide below the 154.00 round figure will set the stage for a slide towards challenging the 200-day SMA support.
Nevertheless, the GBP/JPY cross seems all set to post heavy weekly losses and remains at the mercy of the incoming geopolitical headlines. Hence, the focus will be on the outcome of the NATO summit, which might influence the broader market risk sentiment. This, in turn, would drive demand for the safe-haven JPY and provide some meaningful impetus to the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.36
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|154.78
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.98
|Daily SMA50
|155.32
|Daily SMA100
|154.42
|Daily SMA200
|153.45
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|155.89
|Previous Daily Low
|153.37
|Previous Weekly High
|157.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.31
|Previous Monthly High
|157.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.16
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|150.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|155.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.51
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as Russia-Ukraine tensions mount
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1200, as the US dollar catches a fresh bid in a renewed risk-aversion wave. Reports that Russia is closing in on Kyiv is spooking markets. US inflation and Biden-NATO meeting eyed.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
Gold to remain volatile around $1,917 amid Russia-Ukraine war
Gold price braces for yet another turbulent day, with volatility to remain through the roof amid incoming updates on the Russia-Ukraine war. Russia is reportedly ready for taking control of Kyiv.
GBP/USD erases gains below 1.3400 as Russia closes in on Kyiv
GBP/USD is paring back gains while falling below 1.3400, as risk-off flows return on reports of Russia looking to attack Kyiv yet again. The safe-haven US dollar is finding fresh demand ahead of the key US data and NATO meeting.
BTC relief rally targets $45,000 as bulls take control
Bitcoin price suffered a fatal crash to a crucial support level after news of Russia attacking Ukraine spread. This downswing caused the crypto market to crumble, but the recovery seems to be going well.