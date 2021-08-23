GBP/JPY eases from tops, still well bid around mid-150.00s

- GBP/JPY witnessed an aggressive short-covering move on the first day of a new week.
- A combination of factors undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
- A weaker USD benefitted the sterling and provided an additional boost to the cross.
The GBP/JPY cross added to its strong intraday gains and rallied further beyond mid-150.00s through the mid-European session.
The cross witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on the first day of a new trading week and has now recovered over 150 pips from near one-month lows touched on Friday. The British pound found some support from the ongoing US dollar retracement slide from multi-month tops. This, along with an offered tone around the Japanese yen, provided a strong boost to the GBP/JPY cross.
The risk-on impulse – as depicted by a generally positive tone in the equity markets – weighed on the safe-haven JPY, which was further pressured by the worsening COVID-19 situation in Japan. In fact, Japan's minister in charge of the coronavirus response, Nishimura Yasutoshi, suggested on Sunday that the government may introduce tougher measures to curb infections under the current law.
The GBP/JPY cross has now recovered a major part of its losses recorded over the past two trading sessions, though the upside is likely to remain capped. Worries about the economic fallout from the Delta variant of the coronavirus might act as a tailwind for the JPY. This might hold bullish traders from placing aggressive bets and keep a lid on any further gains for the cross.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/JPY cross has bottomed out in the near term and positioning for an extension of the recovery momentum. From current levels, any further move up might confront stiff resistance near the 151.00 round-figure mark, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.72
|Today Daily Change
|1.16
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|149.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152
|Daily SMA50
|152.57
|Daily SMA100
|152.68
|Daily SMA200
|148.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.89
|Previous Daily Low
|149.19
|Previous Weekly High
|152.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.19
|Previous Monthly High
|154.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.5
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.
GBP/USD nears 1.3700 amid broad dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
XAU/USD holds steady above $1,785 level, lacks follow-through
Gold price holds firmer towards $1800 as the US dollar weakens. Risk-on mood downs the safe-haven USD, Fed’s Jackson Hole goes virtual. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
CFTC Positioning Report: Euro net longs in multi-week highs
Speculators added gross longs to their positions in the euro for the second week in a row, prompting net longs to rose to levels last seen in mid-July near 58K contracts.