GBP/JPY eases from daily tops, struggles to find acceptance above 151.00 mark

- GBP/USD attracted some dip-buying on Friday and stalled the previous day’s retracement slide.
- Weaker USD benefitted the sterling and extended some support amid fading safe-haven demand.
- The worsening COVID-19 situation in the UK held bulls from placing fresh bets and capped gains.
The GBP/JPY cross shot to fresh daily tops in the last hour, though struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the 151.00 mark and quickly retreated few pips thereafter.
A combination of factors assisted the GBP/JPY cross to attract some buying near the 150.45 area on Friday and stalled its retracement slide from one-and-half-week tops touched in the previous session. The underlying bullish sentiment undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen, while the British pound benefitted from a modest US dollar weakness.
Concerns about the economic fallout from the Delta variant of the coronavirus eased after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. This raised hopes that inoculations in the US could accelerate and boosted investors' confidence, which was evident from a generally positive tone around the equity markets.
Apart from the risk-on impulse, some repositioning trade ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech exerted some pressure on the greenback. This, in turn, acted as a tailwind for the sterling and further contributed to the GBP/JPY pair's goodish intraday bounce of around 60 pips. That said, the worsening COVID-19 situation in the UK capped any further gains.
It is worth mentioning that Britain has been reporting over 30K coronavirus cases over the past few days. This comes on the back of a study in the UK that protection from two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines begins to wane within six months. Apart from this, Brexit woes kept a lid on any further gains for the GBP/JPY cross, at least for the time being.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK on Friday, leaving the GBP/JPY cross at the mercy of the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment. Meanwhile, Powell's remarks later during the North American session might infuse some volatility in the FX market and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.9
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|150.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.64
|Daily SMA50
|152.26
|Daily SMA100
|152.66
|Daily SMA200
|148.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.6
|Previous Daily Low
|150.61
|Previous Weekly High
|152.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.19
|Previous Monthly High
|154.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.22
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
