- The post-BoJ selling around the JPY provided strong boost to GBP/JPY on Thursday.
- The risk-on impulse was seen as another factor that weighed on the safe-haven JPY.
- Extremely overstretched conditions provided respite to the JPY and capped gains.
The GBP/JPY cross trimmed a part of its strong intraday gains to the three-day high and retreated below mid-163.00s during the first half of the European session.
The cross built on the previous day's goodish rebound from the 159.60 area, or the monthly low and caught aggressive bids on Thursday in reaction to a dovish Bank of Japan statement. As was expected, the Japanese central bank stuck to its ultra-loose policy setting and vowed to conduct daily operations to defend its “near-zero” target for 10-year bond yields.
In the post-meeting press conference, the BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that risks to the economy are skewed to the downside for the time being and showed readiness to ease policy further if necessary. Apart from this, the risk-on impulse - as depicted by strong move up in the equity markets - weighed on the safe-haven Japanese yen and acted as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
That said, extremely overstretched conditions offered some support to the JPY amid speculations that the recent freefall in the domestic currency could trigger verbal intervention. Apart from this, the relentless US dollar buying weighed on the British pound. The combination of factors attracted some selling around the GBP/JPY cross and led to a sharp intraday pullback of nearly 100 pips.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the sentiment surrounding the Japanese currency will continue to play a key role in influencing the GBP/JPY cross. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|163.18
|Today Daily Change
|2.15
|Today Daily Change %
|1.34
|Today daily open
|161.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.31
|Daily SMA50
|158.9
|Daily SMA100
|156.79
|Daily SMA200
|154.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.39
|Previous Daily Low
|159.64
|Previous Weekly High
|168.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|164.64
|Previous Monthly High
|164.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.31
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|158.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.48
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
