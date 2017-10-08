GBP/JPY drops more than 100 pips to 6-week lows

The combination of a stronger yen and a soft pound pushed GBP/JPY to extend the current bearish move.

JPY up on risk aversion, GBP without strength

After the release of the US PPI index data for July (-0.1% vs 0.1%), the yen gained momentum amid a rally of US bonds and a sharp decline of USD/JPY. The Japanese currency was already strong in the market amid risk aversion. Equity markets are falling worldwide.

The data from the US reduced expectations of another rate hike from the Federal Reserve before year-end, affecting the US dollar. While other European currencies were able to rise versus the greenback, the pound remained steady and now, while EUR/USD is near daily highs, GBP/USD is moving to the downside. The risk aversion environment is not good for the pound.

GBP/JPY testing trendline

The pound is falling versus the yen for the fifth time out of the last six trading days. GBP/JPY bottomed at 141.85, the lowest since June 26. At the moment, is hovering around 142.00, challenging an uptrend line, that connects April and June lows. A break lower could clear the way for an extension of the decline. The next medium-term support is seen around 140.70. If the pair can hold on top of the line, a minor recovery could take place followed by some stabilization. But the technical outlook still favors a continuation of the slide.

From a fundamental perspective, an intensification of risk aversion and another soft inflation reading tomorrow in the US with the CPI, could be enough for the pair to accelerate the slide.

