- GBP/JPY has sensed selling pressure while attempting to cross the 167.00 hurdle.
- The guidance from BOJ Kuroda on interest rates is a continuation of policy easing.
- BOE’s Bailey to announce a bigger rate hike to contain price pressures.
The GBP/JPY pair has dropped marginally to near 166.70 after facing hurdles around the immediate resistance of 167.00 in the Tokyo session. An ease in the risk-on impulse has weighed pressure on the pound bulls as S&P500 has dropped some gains after a firmer rebound.
The cross has remained in the grip of bulls for the past week amid rumors of the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s intervention in the currency markets to safeguard yen against volatility. Meanwhile, Japan’s officials have started looking for the successor of BOJ’s Haruhiko Kuroda for next year, as reported by Reuters. On monetary policy guidance, BOJ Kuroda stated that “It is appropriate to continue monetary easing,” This has weakened the yen bulls further.
On the UK front, a political drama may bring sheer volatility for the pound bulls. The sudden removal of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng after the one proposed to cancel the plan of increasing corporate taxes to 25% has triggered political uncertainty. The move by then-UK Finance Minister Kwarteng accelerated returns on government bonds and sell-off in the equity market.
Meanwhile, Bank of England (BOE) Governor Andrew Bailey’s guidance on monetary policy has escalated the odds of further expansion in BOE-BOJ policy divergence. As reported by Reuters, BOE Bailey’s stated "We will not hesitate to raise interest rates to meet the inflation target," The central bank believes that price pressures demand stronger policy tightening measures than announced in August.
This week, the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data will be of utmost importance. The headline and core inflation may incline by 10 basis points each to 10% and 6.4% respectively. A return to double-digit inflation figure could trigger more headwinds for the UK economy.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|166.92
|Today Daily Change
|0.87
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|166.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|161.39
|Daily SMA50
|162.34
|Daily SMA100
|163.29
|Daily SMA200
|160.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|167.22
|Previous Daily Low
|165.03
|Previous Weekly High
|167.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.73
|Previous Monthly High
|167.22
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.8
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|166.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|164.98
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|163.9
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|162.78
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|167.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|168.3
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|169.37
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
