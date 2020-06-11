- GBP/JPY accelerates its downtrend from 140.00 area to one-week lows at 134.45.
- Risk aversion boosts the yen against a vulnerable GBP.
- The sterling suffers on Brexit fears and speculation about negative interest rates.
The pound has accelerated its reversal from last week highs near 140.00 last week after breaking below 136.00 support area. Sterling has lost about 1.25% so far today, crushed by a risk-off sentiment and the looming Brexit concerns.
The yen gains on risk aversion
The pair is suffering on the back of the negative sentiment triggered by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The Fed curbed risk appetite, warning about a deep economic contraction in 2020, and painful global recovery from the coronavirus shutdown. These gloomy perspectives have boosted demand for safe assets like the yen against riskier bets like the GBP.
On the other hand, the sterling remains vulnerable to Brexit concerns and market speculations of negative interest rates. The lack of progress after successive rounds of negotiations with the clock ticking towards the end of the transition period is boosting fears of a no-deal exit for the Union that will have a negative consequence for the UK economy.
GBP/JPY attempting to find support at 134.45
The pair is trying to set a base at 134.45 after having plunging nearly 200 pips through the day, and with the hourly and four-hour charts into oversold levels. On the downside, further decline below the mentioned 134.45 might send the pair towards the 50-day MA, at 13.45 before 133.05 (May 26, 27 highs).
On the upside, the pair should regain the 100-day SMA at 135.65 and extend beyond 136.20 (June 9 low) to ease bearish momentum and extend towards 137.35 (June 10 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears daily lows as risk-off backs the greenback
The EUR/USD is trading at daily lows and nearing the 1.1300 level as Wall Street’s collapse backed the demand for the safe-haven dollar. Fed’s echoes still taking their toll on financial markets.
GBP/USD flirting with 1.2600 amid dollar’s demand, Brexit woes
GBP/USD is trading at weekly lows, as Brexit-related headlines finally took their toll on the Pound. The kingdom refuses to extend the transition period despite no progress in Brexit talks with the EU.
Last call for the Altcoin’s season
The market points to slight falls in the price of the Top 3 cryptos. The end of the week is approaching and the crypto market is even more extreme than it has been for days. The dominance charts show a window of opportunity for Ethereum to break the downward trend of its market quota level.
Gold: Climbs to fresh 1-week tops, around $1740 level
Gold attracted some buying interest near the $1722-20 pivotal zone and jumped to over one-week tops during the early North American session.
Oil prices plunge 6% to test upward trending support
Oil prices are going through a sharp decline on Thursday, with the US benchmark WTI dropping nearly 6% throughout the day. WTI has lost almost $4 in one day, plunging from $39.80 highs on Wednesday, to test the trendline support of the last four weeks’ rally, at $36.