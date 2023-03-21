GBP/JPY drops below 161.00 as Brexit fears loom amid pre BoE indecision

- GBP/JPY takes offers to refresh intraday low, prints mild losses.
- DUP shows readiness to reject UK PM Sunak’s Brexit deal on Wednesday’s key voting.
- Market remains unclear as banking crisis tests BoE hawks.
GBP/JPY bears keep the reins around the intraday low of 160.76, down 0.18% on a day heading into Tuesday’s London open, as anxiety surrounding the Bank of England’s (BoE) next move joins Brexit woes. It’s worth noting that holiday in Japan restrict the cross-currency pair’s latest moves amid mixed feelings about the banking crisis.
Late on Monday, BBC News quotes Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as saying that the agreement was not sufficient to deal with concerns that his party had raised about post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. “The DUP has confirmed that it will oppose the deal - known as the Windsor Framework - when MPs are given a vote on part of it on Wednesday,” adds BBC News.
On the other hand, The Telegraph conveys multiple analysts’ estimations while saying, “The Bank of England (BoE) will be forced to abandon an interest rate rise this week following turmoil in global financial markets.” The forecasts become too important ahead of the “Super Thursday” as some on the floor expected a 50 bps rate hike from the “Old Lady”, as the BoE is casually known.
On a broader front, hopes of easing the banking crisis seem to have favored the market sentiment and drowned the US Dollar. UBS’ takeover of the troubled Credit Suisse, by paying 3 billion Swiss francs (£2.6bn), eased the market’s baking fears. On the same line were statements from the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) mentioning that the deposits of Signature Bridge Bank will be assumed by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorporation.
It’s worth noting that the mixed concerns around the banking turmoil challenge the previous risk-on mood and join the mixed concern about the major central banks’ next moves to revive the US Treasury bond yields. That said, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields bounced off the lowest levels since September 2022 the previous day, mildly bid during the early Asian hours on Tuesday.
Looking ahead, risk catalysts will be important to watch for GBP/JPY traders amid Japan holidays. However, Wednesday’s Brexit voting in the UK’s Parliament and the British inflation data will be crucial for the pair watchers to observe for clear directions. Above all, banking headlines and the BoE updates are all-important to gauge the cross-currency pair’s next move.
Technical analysis
GBP/JPY stays depressed between a downward-sloping resistance line from October 2022 and an ascending support line from January 13, respectively near 162.90 and 158.80.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|161.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.61
|Daily SMA50
|160.89
|Daily SMA100
|162.8
|Daily SMA200
|163.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.74
|Previous Daily Low
|158.96
|Previous Weekly High
|164.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.57
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|160.02
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|157.88
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|156.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|162.34
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|163.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
