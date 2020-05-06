- GBP/JPY gaining negative traction after breaking to fresh 6-week lows below 132.00.
- The pound dives across hit by fears of a strong COVID-19 impact on the UK economy.
- Investors hold their breath ahead of Thursday's BoE meeting.
The pound has depreciated against the Japanese yen for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, increasing its negative momentum after breaking recent lows near 132.00. The pair is accelerating its downtrend on a reversal from last week highs at 135.45, reaching levels nearly 3% lower, right under 131.00.
Pound hurt by the COVID-19 impact in the UK
The sterling has dropped across the board, hitting 6-week lows against the safe-haven yen as the severe impact of the coronavirus is forcing the UK to lag the European countries on easing restrictions.
Furthermore, the UK Constriction PMI has shown that building activity suffered its deepest setback on record in April, exceeding the most negative expectations and heightening fears about a severe economic impact from the pandemic.
The market has reacted selling the pound, especially against safer assets such as the USD and the Japanese yen, with an eye on the Bank of England’s meeting due on Thursday. The BoE is expected to release its quarterly growth forecasts after warning about a deep contraction in the Q2.
GBP/JPY Key levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.11
|Today Daily Change
|-1.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.06
|Today daily open
|132.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.83
|Daily SMA50
|133.85
|Daily SMA100
|138.34
|Daily SMA200
|137.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.18
|Previous Daily Low
|132.45
|Previous Weekly High
|135.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.94
|Previous Monthly High
|135.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|131.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.9
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|131.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|133.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
