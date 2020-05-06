  • GBP/JPY gaining negative traction after breaking to fresh 6-week lows below 132.00.
  • The pound dives across hit by fears of a strong COVID-19 impact on the UK economy. 
  • Investors hold their breath ahead of Thursday's BoE meeting.

 

The pound has depreciated against the Japanese yen for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, increasing its negative momentum after breaking recent lows near 132.00. The pair is accelerating its downtrend on a reversal from last week highs at 135.45, reaching levels nearly 3% lower, right under 131.00.

Pound hurt by the COVID-19 impact in the UK

The sterling has dropped across the board, hitting 6-week lows against the safe-haven yen as the severe impact of the coronavirus is forcing the UK to lag the European countries on easing restrictions.

Furthermore, the UK Constriction PMI has shown that building activity suffered its deepest setback on record in April, exceeding the most negative expectations and heightening fears about a severe economic impact from the pandemic.

The market has reacted selling the pound, especially against safer assets such as the USD and the Japanese yen, with an eye on the Bank of England’s meeting due on Thursday. The BoE is expected to release its quarterly growth forecasts after warning about a deep contraction in the Q2.

GBP/JPY Key levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 131.11
Today Daily Change -1.40
Today Daily Change % -1.06
Today daily open 132.51
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 133.83
Daily SMA50 133.85
Daily SMA100 138.34
Daily SMA200 137.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 133.18
Previous Daily Low 132.45
Previous Weekly High 135.45
Previous Weekly Low 131.94
Previous Monthly High 135.75
Previous Monthly Low 131.91
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 132.73
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 132.9
Daily Pivot Point S1 132.24
Daily Pivot Point S2 131.98
Daily Pivot Point S3 131.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 132.97
Daily Pivot Point R2 133.44
Daily Pivot Point R3 133.7

 

 

 

