GBP/JPY defends 151.00, tracks mildly bid S&P 500 Futures

- GBP/JPY holds onto Friday’s upbeat performance amid a quiet session.
- UK holidays, light calendar in Asia–Pacific restrict market moves.
- Covid woes, geopolitical jitters challenge the upside momentum.
GBP/JPY edges higher around the intraday top of 151.26 during a sluggish Asian session on Monday. While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell-led optimism keeps buyers hopeful, an absence of major data/events and off in the UK restrict the cross-currency pair’s immediate upside. Also challenging the buyers are the coronavirus woes and geopolitical challenges.
Japan’s Kyodo news quotes Health Minister Norihisa Tamura while saying, “’ Given the current situation, it's probably very difficult to end the emergency declaration covering 21 of Japan's 47 prefectures as scheduled.” It’s worth noting that the current emergency is scheduled to expire on September 12.
On the other hand, Sky News said, “The UK has recorded another 33,196 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths in the latest 24-hour period, government figures show. The figures compare with 32,406 COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths reported on Saturday, and 31,914 new cases and 49 deaths this time last week.” While the UK is preparing to vaccinate children ages 12-15, chatters that England’s covid infections are 26 times than the last year portray the virus woes in Britain.
Elsewhere, City A.M. quotes research carried out by e-money platform Tide to say that the UK is the best country in Europe to start a business. Also on the positive side could be the news that Britain is bracing for the world-leading hydrogen economy.
On a broader note, Fed Chair Powell’s measured response over tapering and hurricane Ida joins Sino-American tussles and the jitters emanating from the Middle East to portray mixed sentiment.
That said, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.11% whereas the U 10-year Treasury yields drop 0.08% basis points to 1.304% by the press time.
It should be observed that Japan’s Retail Sales for June rose past the 2.1% YoY forecast to 2.4% but fails to help the GBP/JPY traders.
Moving on, a light calendar keeps risk catalysts on the driver’s seat. However, the British traders’ off from the markets should limit the GBP/JPY moves.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing 20-DMA and a descending resistance line from May 28, respectively around 151.50 and 152.55, GBP/JPY remains bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.21
|Today Daily Change
|0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|151.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.57
|Daily SMA50
|152.25
|Daily SMA100
|152.67
|Daily SMA200
|148.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|151.52
|Previous Daily Low
|150.46
|Previous Weekly High
|151.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|149.4
|Previous Monthly High
|154.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.12
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|150.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|152.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA guards immediate upside around 1.1800
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s key resistance breakout during early Monday morning in Asia. The currency major pair crossed a confluence of 20-DMA and a descending trend line from early June the previous day to jump to the fortnight high.
GBP/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.3800 to retake controls
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3760–65 during a sluggish Asian session on Monday. The cable pair jumped to the mid-month tops the previous day but couldn’t overcome the 100-SMA hurdle. In addition to the failures to cross 100-SMA, steady RSI line and an off in the UK also challenge the pair buyers of late.
EUR/USD: 50-DMA guards immediate upside around 1.1800
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s key resistance breakout during early Monday morning in Asia. The currency major pair crossed a confluence of 20-DMA and a descending trend line from early June the previous day to jump to the fortnight high.
Ethereum bulls down but not out as $3400 beckons
Ethereum, the no.2 widely traded digital asset, is feeling the pulling of the gravity once, extending its bearish momentum into the second straight day this Sunday. A rally towards $3400 remains in the offing if $3070 holds.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell: Make me a rate hawk, but not yet
In his much anticipated speech at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, Powell affirmed what markets have been suspecting for months. The central bank will likely begin to withdraw its monetary policy support for the economy before the end of the year.