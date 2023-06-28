GBP/JPY corrects to near 183.00 as focus shifts to BoE Bailey’s speech

Also, the speech from BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda will be keenly watched. Investors will keep an eye on commentary about a tweak in the Yield Curve Control (YCC) and an exit from the ultra-dovish policy.

On the Tokyo front, broader weakness in the Japanese Yen has propelled chances of a stealth intervention by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that he “will respond appropriately if FX moves become excessive.”

Considering the fact that restrictive monetary policy by the central bank is failing to put a lid over stubborn United Kingdom inflation, UK FM Jeremy Hunt looked beyond quantitative measures and discussed with industry regulators about limiting profit margins. Also, wage cuts in the public sector are under consideration.

Hawkish interest rate guidance is widely anticipated by Andrew Bailey as inflationary pressures in the United Kingdom turned out highly persistent. Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) landed higher than expectations as weak gasoline prices were offset by stable food inflation and rising prices for recreational goods and services, air travel, and second-hand cars. Core CPI that excludes volatile oil and food prices printed a fresh high of 7.1%, which has made BoE Bailey and UK PM Rishi Sunak.

The GBP/JPY pair has shown a corrective move to near 183.00 in the early London session. The cross has shown correction after posting a fresh seven-year high at 183.76. Selling pressure in the cross stemmed as investors are awaiting the speech from Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey, which is scheduled at 13:30 GMT.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.