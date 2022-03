GBP/JPY corrects sharply from multi-week peak, slides below mid-155.00s post-BoE

Nevertheless, the pair, for now, seems to have snapped four successive days of the winning streak as traders start repositioning for the BoJ event risk. Apart from this, fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, will influence the broader market risk sentiment and drive demand for traditional safe-haven assets. This, in turn, should produce some trading opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross.

Barring the knee-jerk fall, the GBP/JPY cross lacked follow-through selling amid hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine, which continued undermining the safe-haven Japanese yen. This, along with expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will stick to its accommodative policy stance at the upcoming meeting on Friday, weighed on the JPY and extended support to the GBP/JPY cross.

The British pound weakened across the board in reaction to the BoE's decision to raise interest rates by 25 bps, which disappointed some investors expecting a more aggressive increase in borrowing costs. Moreover, the 8-1 MPC vote distribution was seen as another factor that contributed to the GBP/JPY pair's dramatic intraday turnaround from the four-week high, around the 156.70 region.

