GBP/JPY continues to pivot either side of 163.00 level as 21DMA offers resistance, BoE meeting in focus

- GBP/JPY continues to trade in a stable fashion and pivot either side of the 163.00 level.
- The pair is in wait-and-see mode ahead of this week’s pivotal BoE meeting on Thursday.
- For now, the 21DMA at around 163.50 is offering strong resistance.
GBP/JPY continues to trade in a stable fashion and pivot either side of the 163.00 level, as has been the case since the start of the week, as traders keep their powder dry ahead of key risk events later this week. At current levels in the 162.60 area, GBP/JPY is trading flat on the day and a tad in the red on the week, with the 21-Day Moving Average just above 163.50 continuing to act as a ceiling, as has been the case since last Thursday.
The BoE will be announcing policy on Thursday, with a 25 bps rate hike expected by analysts. Given continued insistence from the BoJ that it remains premature to discuss moving away from their ultra-dovish policy stance just yet, Thursday’s rate hike from the BoE will mark a further divergence in the monetary policy stance of the two banks.
Whilst some might argue this supports GBP/JPY upside, the BoE’s guidance on the outlook for future rate hikes and tone on the economy will likely be more important than the expected rate hike itself. The BoE has been sounding more dovish on the economy in recent weeks as the UK struggles through its worst cost-of-living crunch in decades and, with recent data showing the punishing impact that this is having on consumption and consumer sentiment, the BoE may well soften its tone on the need for further rate hikes.
GBP/JPY traders will also be watching how trends in broader risk appetite evolve over the course of the week with Fed tightening and US jobs data also in focus. Sentiment in the global equity space, to which GBP/JPY is typically quite sensitive, remains ropey and any further downturn could push the pair back towards last week’s sub-160.00 lows and towards its 50DMA at 159.37.
GBP/Jpy
|Overview
|Today last price
|162.79
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|162.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|163.67
|Daily SMA50
|159.29
|Daily SMA100
|157.17
|Daily SMA200
|154.84
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|163.91
|Previous Daily Low
|162.29
|Previous Weekly High
|165.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|159.64
|Previous Monthly High
|168.44
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|162.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|163.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|161.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|161.32
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|160.34
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|163.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|164.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|165.19
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
