GBP/JPY consolidates near 186.20 after moderate Japanese trade data, UK Retail Sales eyed

- GBP/JPY achieved a historical peak on the back of better-than-expected UK inflation data.
- Japan’s trade data could cap the upward movement of the GBP/JPY pair.
- Traders await UK Retail Sales, seeking fresh impetus to place new bets on GBP/JPY pair.
GBP/JPY achieved a historical peak of 186.41 during the early trading hours in the Asian session on Thursday. Currently, the pair hovers around 186.20 as it seeks to extend its ongoing winning streak. The British Pound (GBP) is showing strength against the Japanese Yen (JPY), primarily driven by better-than-expected inflation figures originating from the United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday.
This resilient economic data could amplify the concerns over interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) in the September meeting. That said, UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) (MoM) printed the figure of -0.4% for the month of July against the expected -0.5% and 0.1% prior. At the annual rate, the CPI posted a reading of 6.8% same as anticipated, against the 7.9% previously. Core CPI remained consistent at the rate of 6.9%, against the expected 6.8%.
On the other hand, the Reuters Tankan, a quarterly survey outlining the business sentiment among Japanese companies, was revealed on Wednesday. This dataset contributed to the strength of the Japanese Yen (JPY) as it indicated improvements in both Large Manufacturing and Non-manufacturing sentiments. Additionally, there is ongoing market speculation concerning the potential intervention by Japanese authorities to protect the Japanese currency from further appreciation against the US Dollar (USD). Such intervention could significantly impact the price movement of GBP/JPY, influencing its overall price action.
Furthermore, the moderate trade data released from Japan on Thursday might serve as a limiting factor, potentially capping the upward movement of the GBP/JPY pair. Japan's year-on-year exports experienced a contraction, with the reading declining to -0.3% from the previous 1.5% in July. This result was better than the projected decline of -0.8%. At the same time, year-on-year imports also declined, reaching -13.5% in July. This figure was slightly better than the expected reading of -14.7%, representing a decrease from the previous reading of -12.9%.
Market participants will closely observe the upcoming data release scheduled for Friday. In the Japanese economic calendar, particular attention will be directed toward the National Consumer Price Index. Likewise, there will be a focus on Retail Sales data from the UK. These data releases are expected to offer valuable insights into the economic outlook of Japan and the UK, potentially influencing trading decisions involving the GBP/JPY pair.
GBP/JPY: Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|186.21
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|186.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.41
|Daily SMA50
|181.55
|Daily SMA100
|175.37
|Daily SMA200
|168.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|186.35
|Previous Daily Low
|184.7
|Previous Weekly High
|184.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.58
|Previous Monthly High
|184.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|185.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|185.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|185.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|184.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|183.58
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|186.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|187.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|188.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consoldiates weekly losses around 1.0870 Premium
EUR/USD bottomed recently at 1.0856, marking the lowest level since July 6. The pair maintains a bearish bias as the US Dollar remains strong, supported by higher Treasury yields and risk aversion in the market. There are no top-tier data releases scheduled for Friday. Market attention is shifting towards the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium.
GBP/USD retreats from weekly highs toward 1.2700
GBP/USD declined to the 1.2725 area after touching its highest level in a week above 1.2780. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood in the second half of the day allows the US Dollar to find demand as a safer asset.
Gold: XAU/USD extends slide sub-$1,900, lower lows at sight Premium
Gold trades at its lowest since last March, pressuring the $1,890 area as the dismal market mood prevails. Market players turned risk-averse after the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) unveiled the Minutes of its August meeting, expressing concerns about the inflation risks and leaving the door open for additional rate hikes if needed.
XRP/USD booking losses; Further downside possible
For those who read this week’s Weekly Market Insight, you may recall that the post highlighted that XRP/USD was potentially eyeing lower levels.
COIN continues month-long downtrend despite futures platform approval
COIN stock has now traded lower in six straight sessions as of Wednesday. Support for Coinbase stock comes at $76, about 4% below the current price.