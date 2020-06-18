GBP/JPY consolidates losses below 133.00 after hitting three-week lows at 132.40

- GBP/USD biased to the downside attempts to breach one-week lows at 1.2437.
- Risk aversion and an expected COVID-19 lockdown extension are hurting the pound.
- The US dollar appreciates as investors look for safety in times of uncertainty.
The pound has accelerated its downtrend against the Japanese yen after breaking the support area at 133.50 to post a fresh June's low at 132.40. GBP/JPY spiked up following the BoE’s monetary policy statement but the pair lost steam at 134.25 area to plunge beyond 1% through the day and consolidate in the upper range of 132.00.
The yen remains bid on a risk-off market
The Bank of England’s monetary policy statement gave some respite to the GBP earlier today. The BoE maintained the Bank rate unchanged at 0.1% and expanded the target of its bonds purchasing program by £100 billion. The fact that the increase has been lower than expected plus the absence of references to negative rates offered a fresh push to the pound to return near session highs.
Pound strength, however, as short-lived and the pair soon resumed its decline, hit by the negative market sentiment. Investor’s fears of a second COVID-19 wave on the back of the recent increase in contagions in the US and Beijing’s travel restrictions to stem a new virus outbreak, combined with geopolitical tensions between China and India have crushed market sentiment, boosting demand for the safe-haven yen.
GBP/JPY bearish momentum accelerates below 133.50
Sterling’s move below the 50-day SMA at 133.50 has added bearish pressure sending the pair to find support at 132.40. Below here, the next potential support levels would be at 131.60 (May 27 low) and 130.65 (May 22 low). On the upside, a bullish reaction should regain the 133.50 level (50-day SMA, to extend towards 134.30 (intra-day levels) and then the 100-day SMA at 135.35.
GBP/JPY key levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.76
|Today Daily Change
|-1.59
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.18
|Today daily open
|134.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.69
|Daily SMA50
|133.62
|Daily SMA100
|135.45
|Daily SMA200
|137.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.23
|Previous Daily Low
|134.06
|Previous Weekly High
|139.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.8
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|132.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|135.03
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.2400 as risk-off couples with minimal BOE’s stimulus
GBP/USD extends its slump and trades close to 1.2400 after the BOE boosted its bond-buying scheme by £100 billion, as expected, and hinted at a slower pace of purchases. US jobless claims disappointed with an increase of around 1.5 million.
EUR/USD hits fresh 2-week lows sub-1.1200
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200 as the dollar finds support in a risk-averse mood. US initial and continuing claims missed expectations while the Philly Fed figure jumped back to positive territory. Coronavirus concerns keep weighing on stocks.
Gold’s pullback from $1,737 contained at $1,717
Gold futures spiked up at the European session opening on Thursday but the upside attempt has lacked follow through and the pair retreated after hitting week highs at $1,737 to find support at the $1,717 area.
Altcoin season just around the corner
The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations.
WTI extends recovery, clings to strong gains above $38
After closing the first two days in the positive territory, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 0.65% on Wednesday but didn't have a difficult time gaining traction on Thursday. As of writing, the WTI was up 1.9% on a daily basis at $38.40.