GBP/JPY consolidates in a range around mid-182.00s ahead of UK wage figures

- GBP/JPY is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band during the Asian session on Tuesday.
- Traders now await the release of the UK wage growth data for some meaningful impetus.
- The BoJ’s dovish stance might continue to undermine the JPY and lend support to the cross.
The GBP/JPY cross struggles to capitalize on the previous day's goodish intraday recovery of over 150 pips from the 181.15 area, or over a one-week low and oscillates in a narrow range during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade just above mid-182.00s as traders now look to the UK wage growth data for a fresh impetus.
UK Average Earnings Excluding Bonuses is anticipated to rise by 7.8% YoY rate during the three months to August, matching the previous month's reading. Meanwhile, the gauge including bonuses is seen declining from 8.5% to 8.3% during the reported period. A stronger-than-expected report might fuel concerns about inflationary pressures and revive bets for further policy tightening by the Bank of England (BoE), which, in turn, should provide a strong boost to the British Pound (GBP) and the GBP/JPY cross.
Conversely, a softer print will reaffirm expectations that the BoE will maintain the status quo in November, though the immediate market reaction is more likely to be limited. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) sticks to its view that inflation is transient and has no plans to phase out its massive monetary stimulus. The dovish outlook, along with a generally positive risk tone, might continue to undermine the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY), suggesting that the path of least resistance for the GBP/JPY cross remains to the upside.
That said, speculations that Japanese authorities will intervene in the foreign exchange market to support the domestic currency might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets. Traders might also prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the UK consumer inflation figures on Wednesday, which will play a key role in influencing expectations of the BoE's next policy move. Nevertheless, the aforementioned fundamental backdrop supports prospects for some meaningful appreciating move for the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|182.59
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.96
|Daily SMA50
|183.41
|Daily SMA100
|181.76
|Daily SMA200
|172.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.74
|Previous Daily Low
|181.31
|Previous Weekly High
|183.82
|Previous Weekly Low
|181.26
|Previous Monthly High
|185.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|182.19
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.69
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|180.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|183.12
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds hawkish RBA Minutes-led gains near 0.6350
AUD/USD is consolidating gains near 0.6350, as buyers cheer hawkish RBA Minutes. A renewed US Dollar demand amid a mixed mood is capping the upside in the pair. US Retail Sales and RBA Bullock's speech are next of note for Aussie traders.
EUR/USD stays pressured near 1.0550, German ZEW, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD is keeping losses near 1.0550 in the early European morning on Tuesday. Resurgent US Dollar demand is weighing on the pair amid a cautious mood. Markets await Germany's ZEW Survey and US Retail Sales data for fresh trading incentives.
Gold buyers stay hopeful whilst above the $1,900 mark
Gold is trading on the back foot early Tuesday, having opened below the key $1,923 resistance level. Despite the renewed weakness in XAU/USD price, it remains well within Monday’s trading range.
Shiba Inu price rises 6% as SHIB pivots to the lower mean threshold
Shiba Inu price is pulling north, in an attempted recovery rally after a steep fall. It comes as the broader market continues to navigate volatility resulting from the Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) mania.
Dollar to seek direction from US retail sales as yield rally stalls
Retail sales in America likely grew at a more moderate pace in September. Will the data support a Fed pause in November? Or will it fuel the rally in yields and the dollar when it’s out on Tuesday (12:30 GMT).