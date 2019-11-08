GBP/JPY confined in a narrow range, around 140.00 handle

- Thursday’s BoE MPC vote split kept the GBP bulls on the defensive on Friday.
- Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the JPY and extended some support.
The GBP/JPY cross struggled for a firm direction and oscillated in a narrow trading band, around the key 140.00 psychological mark through the mid-European session.
The cross extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained well within a broader trading band range held over the past three weeks or so, awaiting fresh catalyst before the next leg of a directional move.
Traders remained on the sideline
Thursday's 7-2 BoE vote split to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.75% suggested that the UK central bank is poised to change its stance on monetary policy and kept the GBP bulls on the back-foot on the last trading day of the week.
However, fading demand for traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Japanese Yen, despite conflicting trade-related headlines on Thursday, extended some support and helped limit any meaningful downside.
Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets amid absent relevant UK political or Brexit news and influential market-moving economic releases, making it prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the recent trading range.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|140
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|139.7
|Daily SMA50
|135.38
|Daily SMA100
|134.02
|Daily SMA200
|138.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.54
|Previous Daily Low
|139.47
|Previous Weekly High
|140.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.3
|Previous Monthly High
|141.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.47
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.4
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.07
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. Contradicting headlines regarding the state of US-Sino trade talks have been rocking markets. US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.
USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum
Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.
Gold Price News: decline hits 5-week lows near $1,460
Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal are trading well on the defensive so far this week, navigating the area of multi-week lows near $1,460.00.
Canada Employment Preview: The Bank of Canada’s patience is rewarded
The Canadian labor economy is expected to create 15,900 jobs in October after adding 53,700 in September and 81,100 in August. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 5.5%.