GBP/JPY confined in a narrow range, around 140.00 handle

By Haresh Menghani
  • Thursday’s BoE MPC vote split kept the GBP bulls on the defensive on Friday.
  • Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the JPY and extended some support.

The GBP/JPY cross struggled for a firm direction and oscillated in a narrow trading band, around the key 140.00 psychological mark through the mid-European session.
 
The cross extended its sideways consolidative price action on Friday and remained well within a broader trading band range held over the past three weeks or so, awaiting fresh catalyst before the next leg of a directional move.

Traders remained on the sideline

Thursday's 7-2 BoE vote split to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.75% suggested that the UK central bank is poised to change its stance on monetary policy and kept the GBP bulls on the back-foot on the last trading day of the week.
 
However, fading demand for traditional safe-haven currencies, including the Japanese Yen, despite conflicting trade-related headlines on Thursday, extended some support and helped limit any meaningful downside.
 
Investors also seemed reluctant to place any aggressive bets amid absent relevant UK political or Brexit news and influential market-moving economic releases, making it prudent to wait for a sustained breakthrough the recent trading range.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 140.03
Today Daily Change 0.03
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 140
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 139.7
Daily SMA50 135.38
Daily SMA100 134.02
Daily SMA200 138.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 140.54
Previous Daily Low 139.47
Previous Weekly High 140.7
Previous Weekly Low 139.3
Previous Monthly High 141.51
Previous Monthly Low 130.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 139.88
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 140.13
Daily Pivot Point S1 139.47
Daily Pivot Point S2 138.93
Daily Pivot Point S3 138.4
Daily Pivot Point R1 140.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 141.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 141.61

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. Contradicting headlines regarding the state of US-Sino trade talks have been rocking markets. US Consumer Sentiment is eyed.

GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.

USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum

Japan's Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.

Gold Price News: decline hits 5-week lows near $1,460

Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal are trading well on the defensive so far this week, navigating the area of multi-week lows near $1,460.00.

Canada Employment Preview: The Bank of Canada's patience is rewarded

The Canadian labor economy is expected to create 15,900 jobs in October after adding 53,700 in September and 81,100 in August. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 5.5%.

