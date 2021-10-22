GBP/JPY clings to modest gains above 157.00 mark, lacks follow-through

Meanwhile, reports that China Evergrande made funds available for a bond coupon to a trustee account helped ease concerns about a credit crunch in China's real estate sector. This was evident from stability in the equity markets, which undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen and provided an additional lift to the GBP/JPY cross. That said, the uptick lacked any strong follow-through and warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.

Investors, however, seem convinced that the BoE will eventually hike interest rates from record lows before the end of this year. This, along with stronger-than-expected UK PMI prints for October, assisted the GBP/JPY cross to attract some buying near the 156.85-80 region, just ahead of weekly lows. The Services PMI rose to a four-month high, while the gauge for the manufacturing sector unexpectedly edged higher during the reported month.

Following an early uptick to the 157.65 region, the GBP/JPY cross witnessed some selling in reaction to dismal UK Retail Sales figures that added to signs of weakness in the economic recovery. Against the backdrop of this week's softer UK consumer inflation figures, the data further dashed hopes for an imminent rate hike by the Bank of England in November. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that acted as a headwind for the British pound .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.