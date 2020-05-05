GBP/JPY clings to mild losses below 133.00 ahead of UK Services PMI

- GBP/JPY remains on the back for the third day in a row.
- UK’s virus fatalities likely to reach Italy’s levels, more than $8bn (£6.5bn) has been pledged as help during the EU-led summit.
- UK-US will kick-start trade talks, US Chamber of Commerce prefers removing all tariffs.
- British Services PMI can entertain markets, qualitative catalysts can take the lead amid Japan’s off.
Despite staying in a choppy range between 132.67 and 132.88, currently around 132.80, GBP/JPY remains pressured for the fourth so far during Tuesday’s Asian session.
While the recent recovery in the market’s trading sentiment, as portrayed by the S&P 500 Futures, fears that the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll will rise seems to have weighed on the quote.
As per the latest data from John Hopkins University, till Sunday, the UK’s death toll nears 28,446, closely behind Italy’s 28,884 deaths. “Given that the U.K. is seen to be a week or two behind Italy in its stage of the outbreak too, the death toll could be much higher,” said the CNBC.
It should also be noted that the fears of confirmation of the downbeat Services PMI for April, versus 12.2 forecasts and 12.3 initial estimations, could act as an extra negative for the pair.
Elsewhere, global policymakers and donors step forward and pledge nearly $8bn (£6.5bn) in an online summit hosted by the European Union (EU) President Ursula von der Leyen.
Furthermore, the US and the UK are set to begin the trade negotiations and can offer tough grounds to the EU to agree over Brexit talks. Recently, the US Chamber of Commerce said the US and UK should work to remove all tariffs and barriers to boost the long-term outlook for both countries.
Other than the trade, virus and Services PMI, the US-China can also direct near-term pair moves and hence worth following. Though, major attention will be given to Thursday’s BOE which has surprisingly been moved ahead of its regular publishing time.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking a 50-day SMA level of 134.80 on a daily closing basis, the pair isn’t expected to challenge April month high surrounding 135.40/45. As a result, the previous monthly low near 131.90 remains on the sellers’ radars ahead of March 18 peak close to 130.35.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clocks fresh three-day highs near 0.6450 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD extends the recovery from weekly lows and hits a new three-day high near 0.6450 amid a better mood, as markets shrug-off the US-China tensions. The bulls await the RBA Interest Rate decision for the further upside.
USD/JPY testing key support near 106.50 amid dollar weakness
USD/JPY is extending losses to test the 106.50 level, despite the upbeat market mood, as broad-based US dollar weakness drags the spot lower. Holiday-thinned trading also appears to exaggerate the downside moves.
Gold losing grip below the $1,700s
Gold is sliding in Asia with bars getting behind the move below $1,700. Risks, however, favour an upside bias in the precious metals. Overnight, gold futures ended higher for the second session in a row.
WTI June stays above $21.00, registers five-day winning streak
WTI June Futures remain on the front foot amid mostly quiet markets. Expectations of receding inventory build, Goldman’s upbeat view seem to back the latest run-up. US dollar weakness adds strength to the buying.
This week’s FX trading opportunities begin Tuesday
This is a busy week for the forex market and the opportunities begin on Tuesday with the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy announcement and the US’ non-manufacturing ISM reports. There are two central bank meetings.