GBP/JPY clings to gains near session tops, around 142.00 mark

- GBP/JPY regains positive traction on slightly better UK Construction PMI.
- Improving risk sentiment weighed on the JPY and remained supportive.
- Fears of a no-deal Brexit might continue to keep a lid on any strong gains.
The GBP/JPY cross maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session on Tuesday, with bulls now eyeing a sustained move beyond the 142.00 round-figure mark.
Following an early dip to one-month lows, the cross caught some fresh bids and recovered a part of the previous session's negative move in reaction to better-than-expected final UK Construction PMI print for January.
The upside seems limited
This coupled with improving global risk sentiment – as depicted by a positive trading mood around equity markets – weighed on the Japanese yen's perceived safe-haven status and remained supportive of the pair's intraday recovery.
The cross rallied over 100 pips from sub-141.00 level, albeit renewed fears that Britain might crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period held bulls from placing any aggressive bets and capped the upside.
It is worth recalling that the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out tough terms for Brexit talks. Separately, the EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that the EU will be very demanding for a level playing field with the UK during the negotiations.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before traders start positioning for any further near-term appreciating move.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142
|Today Daily Change
|0.79
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|141.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.92
|Daily SMA50
|142.78
|Daily SMA100
|140.09
|Daily SMA200
|137.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|143.11
|Previous Daily Low
|141.07
|Previous Weekly High
|143.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.26
|Previous Monthly High
|144.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.83
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.83
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
