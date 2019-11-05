GBP/JPY clings to gain near session tops, around mid-140.00s

- Upbeat UK services PMI helped gain some positive traction on Tuesday.
- Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the JPY and remained supportive.
- Further gains are likely to remain capped amid the UK political uncertainty.
The GBP/JPY cross maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session on Tuesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 140.40-50 region.
A combination of supporting factors helped the cross to regain some positive traction, albeit the uptick lacked any strong bullish conviction and remained confined well within a broader trading band held over the past one week or so.
Supported by a combination of factors
The British Pound remained well supported by the fact that the incoming opinion polls have been indicating a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party at the upcoming election in December.
This coupled with Tuesday's release of stronger-than-expected UK services PMI, coming in at 50.0 for October as compared to 49.7 expected and 49.5 previous, further inspired bullish traders and provided an additional boost.
Adding to this, the prevalent risk-on mood, amid renewed optimism over a possible US-China trade deal later this month, continued weighing on the Japanese Yen's safe-haven status and remained supportive of the positive move.
However, the inherent uncertainty over the actual outcome of the UK snap election might hold investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets and turned out to be one of the key factors that might keep a lid on any runaway rally.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-thorough buying beyond the 140.70 supply zone and the 141.00 handle before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move, possibly towards reclaiming the 142.00 mark.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.43
|Today Daily Change
|0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|139.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.48
|Daily SMA50
|134.75
|Daily SMA100
|133.91
|Daily SMA200
|138.64
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.25
|Previous Daily Low
|139.78
|Previous Weekly High
|140.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.3
|Previous Monthly High
|141.51
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.42
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|139.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|140.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
