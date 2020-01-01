GBP/JPY clings to 144 with eyes on UK Manufacturing PMI amid Brexit jitters

- GBP/JPY nears two weeks high.
- Trade/Brexit optimism have been helping the pair off-late, FT pessimistic over UK growth.
- Early month activity numbers will be watched for fresh impulse amid Japan off.
GBP/JPY remains modestly positive around 144 amid Thursday’s Asian session. The pair shows a less reaction to the upbeat signals from US-China trade and PBOC, while also ignores the Financial Times (FT) forecast, ahead of the British data.
Trade developments surrounding the US and China are on the fast-track as the US President Donald Trump confirmed signing in ceremony of the phase-one deal, on January 15. Additionally, his comments on phase-two and the back-up statements from the White House Adviser Peter Navarro signal all good as far as the trade relations between the key economies are concerned. Furthermore, risk sentiment should also be improved as China’s central bank announced 50 basis points (bps) of Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) and unleashed a flow of funds at home.
Even so, the pair is showing less reaction and the reason could be traced from the Financial Times (FT) headlines. The news report conveys that more than a third of the survey respondents believed that (Gross Domestic Product) GDP growth in 2020 would be no better than in 2019, which looks likely to be the worst performance in a decade.
Alternatively, the UK’s PM Boris Johnson sounds optimistic for the Brexit proceedings and its results while delivering the New Year message. "We can start a new chapter in the history of our country, in which we come together and move forward united, unleashing the enormous potential of the British people," says the BBC while quoting the Tory leader’s message.
Markets will now wait for the UK Manufacturing PMI data for December. The activity number is likely to increase from 47.4 to 47.6 and can help the quote to take benefit of the recent trade positive news/headlines. However, a six-day off at Japan might restrict the pair’s reaction.
Technical Analysis
The December 16 low near 145.75 holds the key to pair’s rise towards 148.00 while 21-day SMA around 143.25 limits the pair’s immediate declines.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.06
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|143.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.15
|Daily SMA50
|141.43
|Daily SMA100
|137.12
|Daily SMA200
|137.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.37
|Previous Daily Low
|142.42
|Previous Weekly High
|144.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|140.28
|Previous Monthly High
|147.96
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.28
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|141.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140.83
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is respecting a key confluence resistance as trade dominates
While markets are away, the sure thing boils down to trade, not just a Sino/US theme, but Brexit and the general state of the EU as a huge thorn in the side of risk-FX and while the Aussie trades.
USD/JPY under pressure as 2020 kicks in
USD/JPY is consolidating in the start of the New Year yet fragility remains the bias, despite positive sentiment surrounding trade headlines
China cuts reserve ratio by 50 basis points, stocks positive
China has announced a cut to its Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points from Monday, January 6. The New Year's announcement may turn positive for risk assets after traders return to their desks.
The US-China trade deal is utterly unfeasible
The shortest day of the year is behind us (Dec 21). The last day of the year is today. In markets, a weird factor is a short memory. A year ago we thought me might get a stock market crash in 2019.
USD/JPY under pressure as 2020 kicks in
USD/JPY is consolidating in the start of the New Year yet fragility remains the bias, despite positive sentiment surrounding trade headlines