GBP/JPY clings to 140.00 as a lack of major catalysts, Japan off limit upside momentum

- GBP/JPY lacks the strength to extend the latest recovery.
- Positive headlines from trade/Brexit confront Japanese holidays.
- UK Markit Construction PMI will be in the spotlight for now.
With a fewer catalyst to cheer Brexit optimism amid Japanese off, GBP/JPY seesaws around 140.00 during early Monday.
Recent headlines concerning the United Kingdom (UK) has been positive as recent polls from collected by Reuters signal that the Tories hold comfortable lead over the opposition Labour party and could win in December snap election. Also, Times ran a story that the UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson will remove the threat of a no-deal Brexit in his Conservative Party's election manifesto, which in turn cites another positive scenario for the British Pound (GBP). The same could also be connected to the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s expectations that the UK PM Johnson and Brexit party leader Nigel Farage will unite.
However, the bulls are capped off-late as a lack activity amid Japan’s Culture Day celebrations and light economic calendar question momentum traders.
News surrounding the US-China trade deal has also been upbeat recently with the US President signaling a deal to be signed this month near the US.
Investors will now look forward to the UK’s Markit Construction PMI for October, while also taking care of Brexit/trade headlines, to determine near-term trade direction. The UK Markit Construction Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is expected to recover to 44 from 43.3
Technical Analysis
A downward sloping trend line since October 17, at 140.55, becomes immediate upside barrier to the pair ahead of confronting the previous month top of 141.51. Meanwhile, the latest low near 138.87 and June month high around 138.30 can limit the pair’s short-term declines.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Under pressure, 1.1184 is key resistance
EUR/USD is reporting marginal losses at press time, marking a weak follow-through to Friday's bullish candle. A close above 1.1184 is needed to confirm an inverse head-and-shoulders breakout.
GBP/USD: Positive beyond 61.8% Fibo, 1.2780/90 support confluence
With its sustained trading beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September downpour, GBP/USD takes the bids to 1.2940 amid the initial Asian trading session on Monday.
USD/JPY: Mildly bid above 100-day EMA amid Japan off
Although global risk headlines have been quite a few over the weekend, Yen fails to extend its bounce off 100-day EMA amid the initial Asian session on Monday. Japan’s market off today amid Culture day and US calendar is light.
Gold: 61.8% Fibo limits immediate upside amid bullish MACD
With the sustained trading beyond 50% Fibonacci retracement of September-October upside, Gold is now gearing up to confront another key resistance while taking the bids to $1,514 during the initial Asian session on Monday.
Week Ahead – RBA and BOE in focus as UK election campaigns begin
The upcoming week will focus heavily on incremental trade updates, German economic data, an RBA rate decision, Bank Of England policy meeting. While the investors are skeptical about the China and the US trade deal.